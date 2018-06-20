Video Shows English Soccer Fans Making Nazi Salutes In Russian Pub

The video was reportedly filmed in a bar in Volgograd on the night England played their opening World Cup group match against Tunisia.

Confirmed - two English soccer fans make Nazi salutes and sing anti-semitic songs near the site of the battle of Stalingrad (of all places) on Monday. The incident happened at the Galleriya Pub on Mira Street in Volgograd. Where England played Tunisia in the #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5mnffsP8tJ — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) June 20, 2018

A controversial video showing English soccer fans making Nazi salutes and singing anti-Semitic has prompted criticism online.

In fact, the British police is working with the Football Association to investigate the alleged incident.

The clip was purportedly filmed inside a bar that looks a lot like a popular bar in Volgograd, where England played their opening World Cup group match against Tunisia.

British authorities had already warned English fans, beforehand, not to display the St George flag during the tournament in Russia, especially in Volgograd, previously known as Stalingrad, which was the site of horrific atrocities during the Second World War.

“We strongly condemn the actions of the people in this video," the Football Associated said in a statement. "We are working with the relevant authorities, including the UK police investigations team, who are making inquiries to identify the individuals involved and take appropriate action. The disgraceful conduct of the individuals in this video does not represent the values of the majority of English football fans supporting the team in Russia.”

Read More Touching Photo Of World Cup Fans Lifting Man In Wheelchair Goes Viral

It is believed the video was shot in Gallery Pub, which hosted English fans on the evening of the England vs. Tunisia match. In it, people can be heard singing an anti-Semitic songs, which praise Adolf Hitler's Nazi party and contain references to the Auschwitz concentration camp. You can also see people raising their hands to make the Nazi salute while shouting "Sieg Heil," which means "hail victory," It was a commonly used greeting in the Third Reich during the Nazi era.

Read More As Russia Prepares For World Cup, Workers Are Being Taught To Smile

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters