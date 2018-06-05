Scott Pruitt On Chick-Fil-A Controversy: ‘It’s A Franchise Of Faith’

“With great change comes, I think, opposition,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “I love, she loves, we love [Chick-fil-A].”

The climate change-denying head of the Environmental Protection Agency is once again receiving backlash for reportedly abusing the power of his office for personal gains.

Scott Pruitt, who has made headlines for wasting taxpayer money on things like bulletproof car seat covers and bringing his expensive security detail on non-official business trips including vacations to Disneyland, allegedly tried to get his wife, Marlyn Pruitt, a franchise of popular fast food chain Chick-Fil-A.

“Three months after Scott Pruitt was sworn in as head of the Environmental Protection Agency, his scheduler emailed Dan Cathy, chief executive of the fast-food company Chick-fil-A, with an unusual request: Would Cathy meet with Pruitt to discuss ‘a potential business opportunity?’” reported The Washington Post.

Pruitt’s wife wanted to open a restaurant, but that never came to fruition as she never completed the application. However, the fact that Scott had one his aides contact the company did raise concerns about the “misuse of public office,” Don Fox, who headed the Office of Government Ethics during Obama administration, told the publication.

Just recently, a reporter for Nexstar Media Group, Jessica Smith, asked Pruitt about the unsuccessful business deal, the EPA head shrugged it off by launching into a nonsensical rant.

“With great change comes, I think, opposition,” he began. “There are significant changes happening in across – not only the EPA – but across this administration and it’s needed.”

Instead of addressing the controversy, Pruitt then went on to confess his love for Chick-Fil-A.

“Look, my wife is an entrepreneur herself. I love, she loves, we love … Chick-fil-A is a franchise of faith,” he continued. “It’s one of the best in the country and so that’s something we were very excited about ... We need more of them across the country.”

“It’s an exciting time,” he concluded.

It’s unclear if a franchise deal between Pruitt’s wife and the fast food company is still on the table.

