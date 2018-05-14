CNN Barred, AP Reporter Forcibly Removed From EPA Summit

EPA chief Scott Pruitt appears to be keeping reporters out of a summit regarding contaminated water supply that impacts millions of Americans.

It seems President Donald Trump's EPA chief is trying to keep the public out of the loop about harmful chemicals in the country's water supply as he bars reporters — and even forcibly removes them — from events.

As the Environmental Working Group reports that more than 1,500 drinking water systems across the country were contaminated with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl, two nonstick chemicals or PFAS, the Environmental Protection Agency is convening a summit on dangerous water contaminants.

Unfortunately, EPA chief Scott Pruitt is not giving The Associated Press, CNN, and the environmental-focused news organization E&E access to the summit.

According to the agency’s spokesman Jahan Wilcox, there was no space for reporters at the event.

Still, the way an AP reporter was treated may indicate that not enough room isn’t really the motivation behind keeping reporters out.

After trying to go through a security checkpoint in the building and failing, the reporter asked to speak to an EPA public-affairs person. Guards promptly grabbed the reporter by the shoulders and then forcibly removed her.

Inside the building, Pruitt told the 200 people present that dealing with the dangerous contaminants tied to developmental defects, cancer, and other health issues is a “national priority.” But despite this claim, he and the Trump White House attempted to stop researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences from publishing a study showing that levels of harmful substances were found in the drinking water supply of 6 million Americans.

The attempted interference happened earlier this year out of fear the study would cause a “public relations nightmare,” as emails from an unidentified White House aide suggest.

"The public, media, and Congressional reaction to these numbers is going to be huge," the aide reportedly wrote.

If you're concerned about your water supply, EcoWatch has an interactive map where you can check if your water system shows high levels of PFAS.

Hopefully, this news development will encourage more people to contact their representatives about this issue impacting millions of Americans.