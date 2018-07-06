ER Charges Mother $800 For Using Sink To Rinse Her Daughter's Eyes

“It was actually kind of scary because my mom didn't want my vision to go away and I was scared that I wouldn't have good vision anymore.”

A nine-year-old girl, who was with her mother at a gas station in Las Vegas, Nevada, met with an accident and was rushed to a hospital for an emergency visit.

The hospital has now sent the mother an $800 medical bill.

In Feb. 2018, Brianna Lee was at a gas station and her mother was instructing her to fill gasoline in the car’s tank. When the tank was full, the girl tried to remove the nozzle but while doing so some gasoline accidently went into her eyes.

At first, the mother took Brianna to the station’s bathroom to rinse her eyes. But that didn’t help and the girl’s eyes started burning. That is when the mother panicked and rushed her to the Centennial Hills Hospital’s emergency room.

Doctors at the hospital reportedly told the mother to keep splashing water into the girl’s eyes and rinsing the chemical out herself. Brianna’s mother kept rinsing her eyes in a sink and later decided to leave the hospital because she was not satisfied with the doctors.

The Lee family said during their time at the hospital ER, they weren’t provided with an eye-wash and they rinsed their daughter’s eyes with normal tap water.

The family has now been slapped with a medical bill of $800 for the ER doctor and $600 bill for the hospital’s emergency room visit.

“It was actually kind of scary because my mom didn't want my vision to go away and I was scared that I wouldn't have good vision anymore,” the girl said.

Brianna’s father said the condition of the eye station was unhygienic and they were then told to use a regular sink.

“The eyewash station was too unsanitary and was too dirty so they couldn’t use it. For the emergency room not to be properly equipped, not to be ready to process any type of emergency that comes in, is scary,” he said.

Centennial Hills Hospital released a statement in wake of the incident but refused to specifically address Brianna’s case.

“We are reviewing the circumstances surrounding this matter to ensure that proper procedures are followed,' the hospital said in a statement. The eyewash station referenced is located in a utility room and is for staff use in case a chemical/caustic substance splashes in their eye while they are working in the room. It's not in a patient care area and not intended for patient use. That eyewash station is cleaned weekly,” read the statement.

The incident highlights one of the biggest issues people across the United States are forced to struggle with: the extremely high cost of medical care. And in this case, there was no medical care – but the hospital was quick to send the medical charges to Brianna’s family.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Pixabay, corgaasbeek