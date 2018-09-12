© Photo by Elsa/ Getty Images

Eric Trump Accused Of Anti-Semitism For ‘Three Extra Shekels’ Comment

by
Rutaba Lodhi
“Um, wow. The only people who refer to being paid off as wanting "extra shekels' are Israelis speaking Hebrew and anti-Semites speaking English outside Israel."

 

Ever since Bob Wooodward’s book, “Fear,” has released, all those close to President Donald Trump have been busy denying claims there's a ruckus in the White House.

From top administration officials to his family, all Trump allies have termed the book as a “fabrication.” Falling along the same line, Trump’s younger son, Eric Trump made an appearance on “Fox & Friends” to blast Woodward’s book. However, his choice of words has now created a new controversy.

The younger of Trump’s two sons was accused of anti-Semitism after he used a common slur while accusing publishers of writing sensational stories to make more money.

Co-host Steve Doocy claimed the book and the recently published anonymous NYT op-ed are amoral and look to undermine the president.

Eric agreed, going out on a limb, much like his father, to blame the media for their “love to trash the president.”

He then went on to say, “It’ll mean you sell three extra books, you make three extra shekels, at the behest of the American people, at the behest of our country, that’s doing a phenomenal job by every quantifiable metric. Is that really where we are?”

The term “shekels” — the currency used in both ancient and modern-day Israel — is usually considered a dog-whistle for white supremacists. Here’s why it is considered a slur.

“Shekels is a derogatory term used by white supremacists that ties into the myth that Jewish people only care about money,” Keegan Hankes, senior research analyst at the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Intelligence Project, told HuffPost.

She said it peddles the anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Jews control the financial system of the world. Hankes said the slur is particularly common with “the extreme right and particularly neo-Nazis.”

To no one’s surprise, Eric Trump was eviscerated on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

