Eric Trump Accused Of Anti-Semitism For ‘Three Extra Shekels’ Comment

ERIC TRUMP attacks Democrats: "Anti-law enforcement, high taxes, and elimination of plastic straws is not a message that will win in November."



ERIC TRUMP then dismisses WOODWARD book as "sensational nonsense" he wrote "to make 3 extra shekels." pic.twitter.com/GuTXMpPLHG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 12, 2018

Ever since Bob Wooodward’s book, “Fear,” has released, all those close to President Donald Trump have been busy denying claims there's a ruckus in the White House.

From top administration officials to his family, all Trump allies have termed the book as a “fabrication.” Falling along the same line, Trump’s younger son, Eric Trump made an appearance on “Fox & Friends” to blast Woodward’s book. However, his choice of words has now created a new controversy.

The younger of Trump’s two sons was accused of anti-Semitism after he used a common slur while accusing publishers of writing sensational stories to make more money.

Co-host Steve Doocy claimed the book and the recently published anonymous NYT op-ed are amoral and look to undermine the president.

Eric agreed, going out on a limb, much like his father, to blame the media for their “love to trash the president.”

He then went on to say, “It’ll mean you sell three extra books, you make three extra shekels, at the behest of the American people, at the behest of our country, that’s doing a phenomenal job by every quantifiable metric. Is that really where we are?”

The term “shekels” — the currency used in both ancient and modern-day Israel — is usually considered a dog-whistle for white supremacists. Here’s why it is considered a slur.

“Shekels is a derogatory term used by white supremacists that ties into the myth that Jewish people only care about money,” Keegan Hankes, senior research analyst at the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Intelligence Project, told HuffPost.

She said it peddles the anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Jews control the financial system of the world. Hankes said the slur is particularly common with “the extreme right and particularly neo-Nazis.”

To no one’s surprise, Eric Trump was eviscerated on Twitter.

Outrageous. If you want to see how the neo-Nazis use the term "shekels" take a quick glance at The Daily Stormer. Eric Trump’s ‘three extra shekels’ attack on Bob Woodward is not some accident any more than Hillary Clinton's image over a Star of David. https://t.co/DyJTcqyX4H — (((JonathanWeisman))) (@jonathanweisman) September 12, 2018

I can't think of any reason--other than the odious one--why Eric Trump would use "shekels" instead of "dollars," "bucks," "clams," "greenbacks," or "smackers." https://t.co/5iKsniwPrY — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 12, 2018

Um, wow. The only people who refer to being paid off as wanting "extra shekels" are Israelis speaking Hebrew and anti-Semites speaking English outside Israel. Eric Trump doesn't speak Hebrew, so you know exactly who he has been reading online. https://t.co/evuub9L1xV — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 12, 2018

Way more disturbing than the fact that Eric Trump seems to hang out with white supremacists (the only people who talk in 'shekels') is the fact that the three stooges of @foxandfriends didn't blink a freaking eyelid when he used the anti-Semitic phrase. https://t.co/oM04kRiG1j — Did you... read the article? (@bungarsargon) September 12, 2018

Why is Eric Trump using 'shekels' instead of dollars?

That's odd.

Intentionally devious? Not ok. — John Osso (@JohnOsso) September 13, 2018

EVERYONE knows Eric Trump used "Shekels" to throw a stone at Jews. Let's just make that Clear: The Neo-Nazis are celebrating! — Pesach Lattin (@pacelattin) September 12, 2018

"Three extra shekels"

Damn, that is some top shelf antisemitism. — Silence is Political (@kayforaday) September 12, 2018

