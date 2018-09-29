Students Spell Out Racial, Anti-Gay Slurs For Photos At Senior Picnic

Students at Southern California high school are under fire after they spelt anti-gay and racial slurs at a senior picnic.

Very nice, Escondido High School. Very nice. I have a couple of questions, but I will wait. SMFH. pic.twitter.com/zY0vXGjyBW — Marty. (@Atwitisborn) September 29, 2018

Students at Southern California high school are under fire after they spelt anti-gay and racial slurs at a senior picnic.

Around 10 students from Escondido High School in San Diego County reportedly wore T-shirts which had letters on them that spelt the racial slurs, such as the n-word. They then posed for pictures and posted their pictures on social media platforms.

The initial T-shirts were approved by the school as they had to pose for photos to form specific words. However, after the official photos were taken, a group of students decided to regroup in such a way that the letter on their shirt spelt racial slurs.

The school principal, Adriana Lepe-Ramirez, addressed the issue of Facebook.

“Parents and guardians of the students involved are being contacted by school administrators, and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken,” she said.

The statement continued, “We all need to understand the power of our words and actions, and we must take responsibility for the decisions we make each and every day. At Escondido High School we will continue to work every day to build a culture of family and unity across our community.”

As mentioned in the principal’s post, the students are now facing disciplinary action.

Former students also said the pictures were offensive nonetheless.

Cade Pannell, a former student, said, “It hurt me personally. Whether they thought it was a joke, it's not. And if you do think it's a joke, I think that's very ignorant of you.”

Racism has been on a rise in America for a while now. Just recently a black man celebrating a family reunion in a park was shot dead after he went to the washroom. The murderer is still out on the loose as police try to locate him.

Another disturbing story of racism that took place recently, includes the brutal killing of a black woman at an Oakland Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station. A white man, namely John Lee Cowell attacked an 18-year-old African-American youth, Nia Wilson, who died on the spot.

And the fact that young school going students have such racist mindset is downright outrageous.

Thumbnail, Banner: Reuters