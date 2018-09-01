EU To Freeze $17M In Palestinian Aid Over School Textbooks

The copy of the amendment said the textbooks “contain, across all subjects, numerous examples of violent depictions, hate speech—in particular against Israel—and glorifications of jihad and martyrdom.”

The Israel-Palestine conflict is the most complicated issue of the world. Yet, the European Union has just undermined it over school textbooks.

A European Parliament committee voted to freeze over $17 million in aid to the Palestinian Authority over what it claims is incitement against Israel in its textbooks.

The Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education, or IMPACT-se said in a new report that Palestinian textbooks for grades 1-12 encouraged Palestinian children “to join in the resistance against Israel,” and talked about sacrificing “their lives in the name of religion.”

The copy of the amendment said the textbooks “contain, across all subjects, numerous examples of violent depictions, hate speech—in particular against Israel—and glorifications of jihad and martyrdom.”

The budgetary committee’s bill seeks to amend the EU’s draft budget, which will go to a plenary vote in October, reported the Times of Israel. If the bill is passed, the EU will keep the money in “reserve” from the Palestinian Authority unless it promises to remove the material from the textbooks.

The EU is the biggest financial backer of the Palestinian Authority and contributes heavily to their education system. The $17 million represents five percent of the EU aid to Palestine.

Read More Trump Admin Cuts Funding To Palestinian Peace-Building Programs

The decision to cut spending was tabled by German MEP Dr. Ingeborg Grässle and was backed by the conservative European People’s Party), the liberal ALDE bloc, the European Conservatives and Reformers, and the far-right Europe of Nations and Freedoms but opposed by the Social Democrats.

Israel has occupied Palestinian Territories since its formation in 1948 and has illegally blockaded the Gaza Strip for over a decade, subjecting 2 million Palestinians to collective punishment, resulting in an increasing humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, the Israeli authorities have increased the expansion of their illegal settlements across the West Bank, evicting Palestinians from their homes and severely restricting their freedom of movement. Israeli forces unlawfully detain Palestinian citizens, including children, holding hundreds in administrative detention with no hope of due process and subject them to torture and other mistreatments.

For all of this, Israel suffers no repercussion from the international community.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters