EU Official Used Colorful Cue Cards To Explain Trade Points To Trump

“We knew this wasn’t an academic seminar.It had to be very simple,” said an EU official on using colorful cue cards to explain complex trade points to President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump’s relentless pressure on imports by imposing objectionable level of tariffs concerned leading economists across the country and triggered a series of counter threats and criticism from the United States’ biggest trading partners.

Yet, the commander-in-chief stayed adamant about his controversial trade strategies that could potentially trigger a global economic crisis.

However, just recently, the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker got a chance to convince the former business mogul to hold off on imposing punitive tariffs on European exports to the country –and surprise, surprise, he walked away with a freshly won trade détente.

So, who does Juncker had to thank to for doing almost the impossible? A bunch of colorful cue cards, it appears.

Juncker came to the Washington, D.C., to meet the president and change his mind about waging a trade war with the European Union (EU).

According to the Wall Street Journal, Juncker came to the meeting well-prepared with “more than a dozen colorful cue cards with simplified explainers” to get the president of the United States acquainted with complex trade points.

An unidentified EU official told the Journal each easy-to-read card Juncker carried had at most three figures of numbers or factoids.

“We knew this wasn’t an academic seminar,” the EU official said. “It had to be very simple.”

After a three-hour-long meeting, both the participants emerged with a deal to avoid trade disputes between the U.S. and EU.

The joint statement said the purpose of the meeting was to "launch a new phase in the relationship between the United States and the European Union – a phase of close friendship, of strong trade relations in which both of us will win, of working better together for global security and prosperity, and of fighting jointly against terrorism."

The leaders announced the trade between the two nations would be "fairer and reciprocal." Moreover, both agreed to fight off distortion and exploitation of their trade standards and agreed to work towards zero tariffs.

Just a day after the meeting, when no formal consensus was reached as such, the POTUS took a victory lap over his agreement and went on to claim that “basically, we opened up Europe” to U.S. import at a jobs event in Peosta, Iowa.

“We just opened up Europe for you farmers. You're not going to be too angry with Trump, I can tell you," said Trump.

Juncker, who came with a fool-proof plan to get the president on board, also reportedly warned Trump of a tit-for-tat trade war strategy that could massively hurt both parties.

“If you want to be stupid. I can be stupid, as well,” he said.

It appears, the president of the EU did thorough research on what would work best in reaching any common ground with the POTUS, as his tactic of simplifying everything is similar to what top White House officials do while briefing the president on a daily basis using short bullet-points loaded with maps, charts and graphics, according to a Washington Post report published last year.

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts