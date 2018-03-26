More Countries Expel Russian Diplomats As Russia Retaliates

“Russia will not allow itself to be beaten up, the harder they try to intimidate us, the tougher our response will be,” a Russian official retorted amid expulsions.

The poisoning of a former Russian spy aroused suspicion amongst a number of countries who became wary of Russia and its attempt to meddle in their domestic affairs.

The United States, though, stayed tight-lipped about the whole matter, until now.

At least 14 member states of the European Union are going to expel dozens of Russian envoys. Amidst the widespread condemnation, President Donald Trump, who usually refrains from criticizing Russia and its president, decided to take some action too, quite surprisingly so.

The U.S. will expel 60 Russian intelligence officers, who have one week to leave the country with their families. The Russian consulate in Seattle will also be shut down "due to its proximity to one of our submarine bases and Boeing," a large defense contractor, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Sanders, who was previously reluctant to even say “Russia,” now called the nerve agent poisoning the latest in Russia's ongoing "pattern of destabilizing activities around the world."

"Today’s actions make the United States safer by reducing Russia’s ability to spy on Americans and to conduct covert operations that threaten America’s national security," she added.

Senior White House administration officials further elaborated by getting rid of dozens of Russian intelligence officers, chances of Russia spying on America will reduce.

House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted following the coordinated action against Russia.

The decision to expel Russian diplomats from the U.S. makes clear that we stand with our allies and that there will be consequences for Russia’s recklessness. We must continue to lead international efforts to isolate Russia so that it understands its behavior won't be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/oMmLlPJrow — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 26, 2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who has been very vocal in her criticism of Russia said, "I have found great solidarity from our friends and partners in the EU, North America, Nato and beyond over the past three weeks... Together we have sent a message that we will not tolerate Russia's continued attempts to flout international law and undermine our values."

"The challenge of Russia is one that will endure for years to come... we have no disagreement with the Russian people, who have achieved so much through their country's great history," May went on.

This display of solidarity from the U.S. and Europe prompted Russia to retaliate.

The Russian foreign ministry issued a “determined protest” to the expulsions and said it would respond to the “unfriendly act.”

“The provocative gesture of proverbial solidarity with London by these countries, having being led along by the British authorities in the so-called Skripal case and not having bothered to sort out the circumstances of what happened, are the continuation of a confrontational line toward escalating the situation,” the ministry wrote in its statement.

The Russian Embassy in the U.S. also trolled on Twitter.

US administration???? ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate in Seattle @GK_Seattle????. What US Consulate General would you close in @Russia, if it was up to you to decide — Russia in USA ???? (@RusEmbUSA) March 26, 2018

Around 30 Russian diplomats are expected to be expelled from EU member states. Be it Poland, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Italy or Spain etc., many countries are sending Russian diplomats back home.

Ukraine, which is not an EU member, is also taking measures which are consistent with other EU countries, in regard to Russian officials.

In the past, Russia had tackled the western expulsions of its diplomats by reciprocity but in recent years they have adopted new forms of diplomatic punishments: by cutting the total number of U.S. staff in Russia by 755 last year rather than ejecting specific diplomats; and by closing the British Council, a government cultural initiative, after May ejected 23 Russian diplomats this month.

“It will happen everywhere until they wake up and come to their senses. We should not expect any apologies, that’s not what this unprecedentedly dirty and low game was made for,” said Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the upper house of the Russian parliament’s foreign affairs council.

