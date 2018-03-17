Andrew McCabe Investigated Jeff Sessions Months Before He Was Fired

Just two days before he was set to officially retire, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe lost whatever federal pension benefits he had earned when Attorney General Jeff Sessions suddenly fired him for his apparent “lack of candor” during the investigation into former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

At the time, Sessions said “the FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity and accountability.” Well, this statement is nothing short of ironic as, according to the ABC News, the attorney general himself was investigated for lying under oath by the agency – a criminal probe that was overseen by none other than McCabe himself.

Yes. Months before Sessions fired him for lack of candor, McCabe authorized a criminal investigation into whether the attorney general himself lacked candor when he testified in front of Congress about his alleged contact with Russian officials during the contentious election cycle.

According to the report, a source claimed Sessions was not aware of the investigation when he decided to fire McCabe.

For those who might not remember, Sessions was accused of lying on his SF-86 security clearance form, which requires senior government officials to disclose any foreign contacts. He answered "no" to having any contact with any foreign government over the past seven years.

Similarly, during his Senate hearing, when Minnesota Sen. Al Franken asked Sessions about his course of action if he found evidence that someone affiliated with President Donald Trump or his election campaign communicated with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential campaign, Sessions said he was “not aware of any of those activities.”

“I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians,” he told the senator.

Sessions was under oath at the time, thus possibly committing a perjury, as it was later revealed he had met with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak at least twice in 2016, a meeting he later admitted. He also had two conversations with Russian envoys during the election campaign, but lied to the Senate about it.

The whole episode led to Sessions recusing himself from the federal investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election and it Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin to sway the outcome of the 2016 race.

Just recently, Reuters published a report suggesting Sessions perjured himself more than once.

During his 2017 testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Session claimed he had “pushed back” after Trump’s former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos proposed reaching out to Russian officials. Being the campaign’s foreign policy chair at the time, Sessions was the one heading that particular meeting – and his account vastly differs from others who had attended the meeting.

“Three people who attended the March campaign meeting told Reuters they gave their version of events to FBI agents or congressional investigators probing Russian interference in the 2016 election,” read the report. “Although the accounts they provided to Reuters differed in certain respects, all three, who declined to be identified, said Sessions had expressed no objections to Papadopoulos’ idea.”

It’s unclear if it was McCabe’s investigation into Sessions that led to his termination, but one thing is for certain, his firing appears to be a political decision more than anything else.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters