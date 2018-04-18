Ex-Playboy Model Karen McDougal Can Now Discuss Alleged Trump Affair

“My goal from the beginning was to restore my rights and not to achieve any financial gain, and this settlement does exactly that,” said Karen McDougal.

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed she had a nine-month affair with President Donald Trump more than a decade ago, is now free from her contract with tabloid-news publisher American Media Inc. that prevented her from disclosing the details about the alleged relationship, reported The New York Times.

McDougal filed the lawsuit against the company, which publishes the National Enquirer, for reportedly paying her $150,000 to buy exclusive rights to her story about the affair but never publishing it. The lawsuit claimed American Media Inc. chair David Pecker, a close friend of Trump’s, misled her into signing a settlement that was essentially meant to keep her quiet about the whole thing.

She had signed the deal in August 2016, shortly before the presidential election.

“I am pleased to have reached a settlement with AMI on my own terms, which restores to me the rights to my life story and frees me from this contract that I was misled into signing nearly two years ago,” McDougal said in a statement. “My goal from the beginning was to restore my rights and not to achieve any financial gain, and this settlement does exactly that. I am relieved to be able to tell the truth about my story when asked, and I look forward to being able to return to my private life and focus on what matters to me.”

Although she can now freely discuss the details of her alleged relationship with the commander-in-chief, which reportedly began just two years after Trump had married his third wife (and current first lady) Melania Trump and just months after their son Barron was born, American Media Inc. will still profit from her story about the affair.

However, McDougal does not have to return the settlement money.

It is important to note the National Enquirer recently drew heavy criticism after it was revealed the publication paid a hefty amount to an ex-Trump World Tower doorman who was privy to rumor of a relationship between the business mogul and another woman who lived in the building. That relationship had allegedly resulted in a child fathered by Trump with the unnamed woman in question.

As far as McDougal’s alleged relationship with Trump is concerned, it reportedly began in 2006 after they met at a Playboy event during the taping of “The Apprentice.” The former reality TV star asked for her number and eventually the two had several meet-ups in the months that followed.

According to her, Trump paid for her flight and hotels, offered money after the first time they slept together, and he made sure to never to leave a paper trail.

The relationship only ended because McDougal said she felt guilty and began feeling Trump was treating her with disrespect.

The former Playboy model is not the only alleged mistress Trump has to worry about, as he is currently embroiled in a messy legal battle with adult film actress Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, who was reportedly paid $130,000 in hush money – the amount she has offered to return in exchange for freedom to share the details about their relationship, which both Trump and the White House have denied.

While the president’s legal troubles involving his alleged mistresses seem far from over, let’s not forget over a dozen women have also accused the self-confessed groper of sexual misconduct and assault, with allegations dating back decades.

Meanwhile, as reported by The Washington Post, Men’s Journal, another publication owned by the American Media Inc., is set to feature the Karen McDougal on its September 2018 cover.

The National Enquirer has let ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal out of her confidentiality agreement about her affair with Donald Trump. Translation: the National Enquirer is scared to death of what the FBI found in the Michael Cohen raid. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 18, 2018

Karen McDougal, who had a 10 month affair with Trump, just got out of the contract that silenced her. She can now speak freely. What’s that? You forgot there’s another affair? Of course. Another gigantic sex scandal iceberg heading straight toward Trump and the GOP?? #TrumpResign — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 19, 2018

Trump has to be furious!

Former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal has been freed from her contract with AMI, meaning that she can now tell her story about her relationship with Trump without getting sued! — Ed Krassenstein ?? (@EdKrassen) April 19, 2018

Trump has cheated on Ivana with Marla Maples

Cheated on Marla Maples with Melania

Cheated on Melania with Stormy Daniels

Cheated on Stormy Daniels with Karen McDougal

So far the only person he hasn’t on cheated on is Putin. — Jasper #? (@JSavoly) April 18, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage via Getty Images