Ex-Trump World Tower Doorman Now Free To Discuss POTUS’ Alleged Affair

The agreement did not mention details of the alleged affair, but clearly stated, “Source shall provide AMI with information regarding Donald Trump's illegitimate child...”

Earlier this year, the Associated Press published a bombshell report that claimed tabloid National Enquirer, which is owned by American Media Inc. (AMI), paid a hefty amount to an ex-Trump World Tower doorman who was privy to rumor of a relationship between President Donald Trump and an ex-housekeeper – an affair that allegedly resulted in an illegitimate child fathered by the business mogul with the unnamed woman in question.

Now, the doorman who was paid $30,000 by the media company to stay silent, has been released from the “catch and kill” contract and is now at liberty to talk about the story that could very well become one of the biggest scandals the commander-in-chief has faced in his short tenure, which is saying a lot.

As reported by the CNN, Dino Sajudin, the former doorman at Trump’s property near the United Nations, was released from his contract after recent discussions with the publication. The timing for this is particularly interesting, as the news comes a day after AMI CEO David Pecker, an old Trump ally, was granted immunity by federal prosecutors investigating hush money payments arranged by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to silence two women who claimed of having extra-marital affairs with the president.

“Mr. Sajudin has been unable to discuss the circumstances regarding his deal with American Media Inc. and the story that he sold to them, due to a significant financial penalty,” the ex-doorman’s attorney, March Held, told CNN. "Just recently, AMI released Mr. Sajudin from the terms of his agreement and he is now able to speak about his personal experience with them, as well as his story, which is now known to be one of the 'catch and kill' pieces. Mr. Sajudin hopes the truth will come out in the very near future.”

Moreover, initially, the contract stated that “AMI will not owe Source any compensation if AMI does not publish the Exclusive.” However, about a month later, an amendment was signed, stating Sajudin would be paid the agreed-upon amount within five days of receiving the amendment.

In case the former doorman breached the document by discussing the story in public, the contract also mentioned a penalty of $1 million.

It is unclear when the contract between AMI and the source was actually terminated.

Although Sajudin’s claims about an illegitimate Trump child have not yet been verified by any news organizations, it is important to recall American Media Inc. has a long and disturbing history of protecting Trump.

Apart from effectively silencing Sajudin, the National Enquirer also reportedly paid $150,000 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal to buy exclusive rights to a story about her alleged affair with Trump, but never published it. The ex-playmate later filed a lawsuit claiming the company misled her into signing a settlement that was essentially meant to keep her quiet about the whole thing.

However, she is also free from her contract with the media company.

