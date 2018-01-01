Former Social Worker Allegedly Made Patient Her 'Sex Slave'

“She engaged in all kinds of various sexual misconduct. The graphic details are every sex act that you can imagine,” victim Benahdam Hurt's attorney, Joe Cecala, said.

A former social worker at a mental health facility has been charged with 14 federal counts for committing sexual misconduct against two patients, Fox News reports.

The charges originate in two lawsuits that allege sexual misconduct with a disabled person and official misconduct perpetrated by 53-year-old Christy Lenhardt, a female social worker in northeastern Illinois.

Her victim was 24-year-old Benahdam Hurt, who alleges that Lenhardt drew him into becoming her "sex slave" over the course of three years.

Hurt had found himself at the clutches of Lenhardt at Elgin Mental Health Center after pleading not guilty by reason of insanity for battery against a police officer back in 2014.

Tragically, while Hurt had been slated to leave the hospital in just six to 12 months, Hurt's mother said she believes Lendhart made excuses that kept Hurt admitted for much longer.

"She engaged in all kinds of various sexual misconduct. The graphic details are every sex act that you can imagine," Hurt's attorney, Joe Cecala, told WBBM-TV last fall.

"She's accused of manipulating and seducing our client, repeatedly, and it took her about four months until she actually had sex for the first time with him," Cecala added.

The other victim was 27-year-old Mark Owens, who received "sexual advances" while staying in the facility in 2012.

One can scarcely imagine the depths of suffering that must have happened to these men given that they were already living with mental illness. Perhaps most troubling: Both victims allege the hospital had been alerted to the abuse but failed to act.

