Mossad In Malaysia? Israel Blamed For Killing Of Palestinian Scholar

The Israeli secret service has previously been alleged to have perpetrated similar assassinations.

The family of a Palestinian scholar, who was reportedly shot to death in Malaysia, alleges Mossad, Israeli intelligence, is behind his assassination.

Thirty-five-year old Fadi al-Batsh was on his way to a mosque in Kuala Lumpur, where he had lived for nearly 10 years, when two men on a motorbike fired at least 10 shots, killing him on the spot.

Al-Batsh was a lecturer in electrical engineering and is believed to be a member of Hamas, which also condemned the killing in a statement released on Twitter. The Palestinian group called the slain scholar a "martyr" and "distinguished scientist who has widely contributed to the energy sector" and blamed Israel for his death.

While al-Baths's father also holds Mossad responsible for the murder, Israel has categorically denied the allegation.

"We heard about it in the news," Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said of Hamas' accusations. "There's a tradition at this point among terrorist organizations of blaming Israel for every settling of accounts."

Malaysian authorities have billed the killing of a Palestinian academic in the Malaysian capital "an international issue," which will be investigated from all angles, including terrorism. Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the country's deputy prime minister, said the suspects in al-Batsh's murder are believed to be "Europeans with links to a foreign intelligence agency."

Although Hamas has been declared a terrorist organization by the European Court of Justice (ECJ), the Arab world more or less refers to it as a resistance movement fighting against illegal Israeli military occupation and aggression in Palestinian territories.

The allegations involving Mossad's involvement in al-Batsh's murder are not unfounded since the Israeli secret service has previously been found connected to similar operations, though, Israel has never fully acknowledged its role in any of them.

Case in point: In 2016, a Tunisian drone engineer, Mohammed al-Zawari, was fatally shot outside his home near Tunis. Hamas held Mossad responsible for his murder.

Also, between 2010 and 2012, at least four Iranian nuclear scientists—Masoud Alimohammadi, Majid Shahriari, Darioush Rezaeinejad and Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan—were assassinated, according to Tehran, by Mossad agents.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters