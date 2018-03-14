LeBron Gives Gift To Fan With ‘You Are More Than An Athlete’ Sign

After Fox News’ Laura Ingraham attacked LeBron James for making political commentary, a young fan went to the Cavaliers game with a sign defending his hero.

LeBron James gifts a young fan sitting court side his arm sleeve!#ThisIsWhyWePlay #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/cRjwuMroN2 — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2018

Last month, Fox News host Laura Ingraham launched into a smug, downward-punching rant at LeBron James.

James, along with fellow basketball star Kevin Durant, had recently said a few disparaging words about President Donald Trump on ESPN, and Ingraham, not one to have her Messiah insulted, came to the defense of her beloved president in a strange, totally unnecessary jab at the players.

First she scolded them about their grammar, then she said:

"Must they run their mouths like that? Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these comments seriously. Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in Lebron for kids — this is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. And it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball."

Ingraham went on to say:

“Oh, and Lebron and Kevin, you’re great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself, or as someone once said: ‘Shut up and dribble.’”

Many commentators detected racist undertones in the rant, such as Es Jay from EBONY magazine, who quoted Ingraham and then wrote, "You can almost hear the word 'Boy,' after 'dribble,' huh?"

Ingraham insisted the next day that her comments were not meant to be racist. But, at the very least, it was a cheap shot and a pedantic, chiding lecture that sounded like a cruel high school principal telling kids to keep their mouths shut.

Naturally, James responded with a monologue of his own, saying in part, “We will definitely not shut up and dribble. I will definitely not do that."

But more impressively, a young fan showed up to the Cavaliers game on Tuesday night with a sign meant to stand up for his hero. The boy's sign read, "You Are More Than an Athlete #NeverShutUp."

James caught sight of the boy's poster and rewarded him with a signed arm sleeve.

James appeared to give a "thumbs up" to the boy after he received the arm band.

No doubt this made the boy's year, and more importantly, he got a chance to see what it's like to take part in the national discourse. Anyone should feel free to participate in political conversation, despite age, educational background — or any elitist pablum from Laura Ingraham.