Father Turns Daughter In After Finding School Shooting Plot In Journal

An 18-year-old student at a high school in Maryland had plotted a school shooting on April 5. Her father discovered her plan and turned her in to authorities.

Dad Turned In His Daughter After Finding Her Journal With Plans For Mass High School Shooting https://t.co/FocnYsUo53 — RobertsonFamilyValue (@RobFamilyValues) February 19, 2018

The father of a student in Frederick County, Maryland, made a startling discovery this week — and he was forced to make a heart-wrenching decision.

Nichole Cevario, an 18-year-old student at Catoctin High School, was taken out of her classroom and sent to a hospital for mental evaluation following her father’s discovery of a journal belonging to her. In the journal, Cevario reportedly made references to shotguns and other types of weapons; wrote about the school’s emergency plan; and even wrote in the pages “April 5,” a date she had planned to commit a school shooting.

Police later searched Cevario’s home, discovering a shotgun and ingredients for creating explosive devices inside.

Investigators insist that Cevario had planned to act alone. She also had planned to die in the event itself, according to her journal entries.

Her father’s decision to turn her in was likely a daunting one. Parents want nothing but the best for their children, but recognizing his daughter’s mental anguish and intent to do harm to others, Cevario’s father made the right decision in speaking up and contacting the authorities.

Sometimes speaking up is not enough — Nikolas Cruz, who committed a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last week, was reported to police dozens of times, but he was still able to obtain a weapon and kill 17 individuals. More must be done in order to prevent attacks like these.

It’s still important for parents to notice warning signs in their children’s behavior patterns. This father did a brave thing that, in the end, saved an unknowable amount of lives — including his own daughter’s.

Read More FBI Admits It Failed To Act On Tip About Florida School Shooter

Banner/thumbnail image credit: TheHilaryClark/Pixabay