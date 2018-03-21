FBI Arrests Neo-Nazi Who Lied About Having Ties To Parkland Shooter

Despite not actually having any real ties to Nikolas Cruz, Jordan Jereb was still taken from his mother’s house Wednesday afternoon in handcuffs.

@TallyPD thanks for doing something about this maniac, the community was ready for pitchforks and torches #jordanjereb pic.twitter.com/IimHvAgQl4 — Dan Caipirinha Baker (@JustYoga108) March 21, 2018

This is not a great week for white supremacists.

After Wells Fargo canned once of its employees this week upon learning he attended last year’s explosive “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, another white supremacist had his house raided by the FBI.

Jordan Jereb of Tallahassee, Florida, falsely claimed that the Parkland mass shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was a member of his white supremacist group, prompting the FBI to act.

Despite not actually having any real ties to Cruz, Jereb was still taken from his mother’s house Wednesday afternoon in handcuffs.

Read More Parkland Shooter’s Brother Arrested For Trespassing At Stoneman High

He faces charges of violation of probation by the Florida Department of Corrections Probation office. He was on probation for a 2016 charge of extortion by threats to which he pleaded no contest in December of that year, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Jereb leads the Republic of Florida Militia, and after Cruz carried out the shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Jereb claimed the 19-year-old had done paramilitary training with his group. However, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office found no proof of that or any connection between the two men at all.

Jereb eventually tried to backtrack on his claims, but it was too late.

As he was being placed into the police cruiser during his arrest, Jereb shouted to television news reporters, "I didn't do anything wrong. I'm a good person."

However, “good” people do not try to take credit for acts of domestic terrorism in which innocent blood was spilled.

Witnessing white supremacists actually get punished and reprimanded for their reckless behavior is incredibly gratifying. We may not be able to change their minds about being bigots, but stripping neo-Nazis of the opportunity to wreak havoc and spread hate in our communities is, indeed, a victory.