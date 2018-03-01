FBI Questions Man Whose Malaysian Flag Was Mistaken For ISIS Symbol

Munir Zanial was reported to the FBI for displaying a Malaysian flag at an outdoor park where he rented space to celebrate Malaysian Independence Day.

Islamophobia presents itself in many ways. While some people lash out by committing hate crimes against Muslims, others simply live in crippling fear of everything Muslims do.

Case in point: Someone reported a Muslim man in Kansas to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) last year after mistaking his Malaysian flag for a banner representing the Islamic State extremists, according to Raw Story.

Munir Zanial — a Spirit Aerosystems engineer — rented out space at a recreational lake facility last summer to celebrate Malaysian Independence Day.

Alas, a nosey park employee who spotted the celebration and noticed the Malaysian flag egregiously thought the event was related to ISIS. The person claimed that the party involved people “dressed in Muslim garb” along with an American flag “desecrated with ISIS symbols.”

The concerned park official alerted the Spirit Boeing Employees' Association — which operates the rental facility — and the association then contacted the FBI.

The FBI pursued the tip and contacted Zanial, however, the agency dropped its investigation after learning that it was the Malaysian flag he was displaying.

Although the FBI cut Zanial slack, the recreational facility did not. He has since been banned from renting space there because his event led to an FBI investigation. Now, he has filed a discrimination lawsuit to clear the record.

“[Zanial] is concerned that the investigation could affect his lawful permanent residence status,” the lawsuit states. “He also feels distress and humiliation based on this experience of being singled-out because of his ethnicity, race and religion.”

The park employee certainly racially profiled Zanial and his guests. Regardless of their flag, it's likely that if the party-goers had not been Muslim, the park official would never have associated their group with ISIS.

Furthermore, Zanial being barred from using the facility ever again over someone else's mistake is sheer discrimination. He did nothing wrong and the FBI investigation that resulted from his previous event was based on a clear misunderstanding, so why should he be punished?

Instead, the park's operators should make a concerted effort to implement diversity training so that their employees will learn to check their racial and religious biases at the door before clocking in for work.

