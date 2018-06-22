Typical Active Shooter Is A White Male With Legal Firearms: FBI Report

According to the study, the profile of an active shooter is typically a white male, who has purchased his firearms, to be used in the shooting, legally.

With the pandemic of gun-related violence and mass shootings engulfing the United States, the issue has caused a heated debate over the acquisition of firearms, with President Donald Trump heavily backing up the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The NRA, along with its followers, has argued the mass shootings were not caused because of easily accessible guns. In fact, they have insisted these tragedies could have been stopped if there was a “good guy with a gun” present at the site of shootings.

Amid the on-going debate, which was put under national spotlight after the Parkland school massacre, The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a study on pre-attack behaviors of active shooters over a 13-year period and the findings hold some damning news for pro-gun advocates.

According to the study, the profile of an active shooter, even though it may vary, is typically a white male, who has purchased his firearms, to be used in the shooting, legally. The shooter also has no history of mental illness.

The report covered active shooter incidents in the United States between 2000 and 2013. It showed 63 percent of the shooters were white males with only 22 percent of shooters being black and Hispanic.

It also found most of the firearms, purchased specifically with the intent of carrying out the attack, were obtained legally.

With regards to mental illness, the study could find only 25 percent of the active shooters had a diagnosed mental illness.

The profile of the active shooter, according to the study, not only flips the NRA’s “good guy with a gun” argument but it also sheds light on the severity of the pandemic of easily accessible firearms that can lead to the loss of hundreds of innocent lives.

A Small Arms Survey study recently estimated there are currently over one billion firearms in the world and 857 million of them are in the hands of civilians. Additionally, findings suggest 393 million of these arms are owned by American men and women, making up 46 percent of all civilian-owned weapons.

The magnitude of the gun epidemic cannot be belittled, especially in a country like America, which has seen a huge spike in school shootings in 2018.

The fight for better gun laws has resulted in a nationwide outcry and rallies, lead by Parkland school shooting survivors.

The FBI report sheds lights on the importance and necessity for stricter checks on citizens whilst they purchase firearms, in order to prevent such tragedies in the future.

