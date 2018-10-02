FBI Still Hasn’t Contacted Christine Blasey Ford In Kavanaugh Case

“We also sent the FBI a series of emails and letters in which we identified witnesses and evidence that would likely assist the FBI in its investigation into Mr. Kavanaugh’s sexual assault.”

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was not an ideal candidate for the seat considering his views on Roe v. Wade – a landmark decision on the issue of the constitutionality of laws that criminalized or restricted access to abortions.

And now, sexual assault allegations against the SCOTUS nominee are making things even worse for him. Not only that, he has also been accused of a drinking problem.

The first accuser to come forward with sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh was Christine Blasey Ford. She recently appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee for one of the most momentous and consequential testimonies in years.

The Palo Alto university professor said she was 15-years-old when an older boy sexually assaulted her. She thought she was going to die at that high school party, pinned to an unfamiliar bed with a strong hand pressing down on her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

The one thing she said she remembered most clearly was how her alleged assailant and his friend, Mark Judge, who was also present in the room, laughed at her.

After mounting pressure from across the board, President Donald Trump ordered an FBI investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against his SCOTUS pick at the request of Senate Republicans. The move will delay the contentious confirmation process by a week.

However, according to lawyers representing Ford, as of now the FBI hasn’t contacted Kavanaugh’s most prominent accuser and said they are still waiting to hear from investigators.

FBI will not conduct a one-on-one interview with Ford because the White House said the information provided by her in the testimony is enough. However, her lawyers said they have written a letter to the investigators in which they said they have evidence and witness to assist them in the case.

But they still haven’t heard back from the FBI yet.

“We also sent [the FBI] a series of emails and letters in which we identified witnesses and evidence that would likely assist the FBI in its investigation into Mr. Kavanaugh’s sexual assault of Dr. Ford and asked you to forward them to the supervisory agent. Despite these efforts, we have received no response from anyone involved in this investigation, and no response to our offer for Dr. Ford to be interviewed,” the letter read.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the investigation is expected to wrap up before the deadline but it will not be released to the public.

The president tweeted and said he wanted the department to interview “whoever they deemed appropriate” and Senate Democrats also want the FBI to interview at least twelve people. But, so far, investigators have only interviewed four people in the case.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti who is representing Kavanaugh’s third accuser, Julie Swetnick, also requested the FBI to interview her client but he was told she would not be interviewed.

“It is critically important that the public be informed of any hidden effort to limit the scope of the FBI investigation. The scope should be unlimited and the FBI should be tasked with determining whether an allegation is credible—as they do every day in this country,” said Avenatti.

Kavanaugh could be the deciding vote on contentious legal issues if he is confirmed to the nine-member court, with disputes involving abortion, immigration, gay rights, voting rights and transgender troops possibly heading to the court soon – and considering his views, the SCOTUS nominee is expected to tilt the court’s balance to the right.

