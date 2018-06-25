© REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Mike Segar

FBI To Talk To Maxine Waters’ Opponent Over Fake, Islamophobic Letter

by
Jessica Renae Buxbaum
According to The Los Angeles Times, an individual sent Omar Navarro’s campaign the letter on Facebook and – without verifying – he foolishly tweeted the note.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters addresses the audience at the 'Ain't I a Woman?' Sojourner Truth lunch, during the three-day Women's Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., October 28, 2017.

The FBI plans to talk to Rep. Maxine Waters’ opponent after he tweeted a fake letter claiming the California Democrat wants to resettle 41,000 refugees in her district.

In December, Republican challenger Omar Navarro tweeted a letter on Waters’ House office stationery with her signature writing, “Maxine Waters wants more terrorists, like the one who bombed NYC, in California’s 43rd District.”

According to The Los Angeles Times, an individual sent Navarro’s campaign the letter on Facebook and — without verifying — he foolishly tweeted the note. Despite the glaring inaccuracies, including a district office address that hasn’t been open for a decade, Navarro has not deleted the tweet.

The Times notes “[i]t is a federal crime to impersonate a federal official and misuse a federal seal,” but that doesn't stop the GOP candidate from griping over Waters’ complaint.

“Let’s get this straight I tweet a letter which says Maxine Waters wants to bring 41,000 Somali refugees. I only tweet according to this document asking a question,” Navarro wrote. “Now the FBI is on me for her complaint. She threatens the president and his supporters and no investigation on her.”

Never mind that not only is the document criminal in nature, but Navarro’s caption is closer to a campaign fundraiser ad than a question and grossly generalizes an entire population of people as “terrorists.”

Republicans, like Navarro, overwhelmingly accuse Waters of inciting violence after calling for citizens to confront members of President Donald Trump’s administration in public. Yet they are seemingly unaware of how their own xenophobia provokes white nationalists' violent tendencies

Read More
Maxine Waters Slams Trump Over ‘Civility’ Debate

Banner/thumbnail photo credit: REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tags:
2018 midterms california maxine waters maxine waters donald trump refugee resettlement refugees republican party
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.