FBI To Talk To Maxine Waters’ Opponent Over Fake, Islamophobic Letter

The FBI plans to talk to Rep. Maxine Waters’ opponent after he tweeted a fake letter claiming the California Democrat wants to resettle 41,000 refugees in her district.

In December, Republican challenger Omar Navarro tweeted a letter on Waters’ House office stationery with her signature writing, “Maxine Waters wants more terrorists, like the one who bombed NYC, in California’s 43rd District.”

According to this document, Maxine Waters wants more terrorists, like the one who bombed NYC, in California’s 43rd District.

As Congressman of CA’s 43rd District, I will oppose such policies. #VoteNavarro2018https://t.co/vO8YUsyPp3 pic.twitter.com/k7ef0H20if — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) December 11, 2017

According to The Los Angeles Times, an individual sent Navarro’s campaign the letter on Facebook and — without verifying — he foolishly tweeted the note. Despite the glaring inaccuracies, including a district office address that hasn’t been open for a decade, Navarro has not deleted the tweet.

The Times notes “[i]t is a federal crime to impersonate a federal official and misuse a federal seal,” but that doesn't stop the GOP candidate from griping over Waters’ complaint.

“Let’s get this straight I tweet a letter which says Maxine Waters wants to bring 41,000 Somali refugees. I only tweet according to this document asking a question,” Navarro wrote. “Now the FBI is on me for her complaint. She threatens the president and his supporters and no investigation on her.”

Let’s get this straight I tweet a letter which says Maxine Waters wants to bring 41,000 Somali refugees. I only tweet according to this document asking a question. Now the FBI is on me for her complaint. She threatens the president and his supporters and no investigation on her. — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) August 27, 2018

Never mind that not only is the document criminal in nature, but Navarro’s caption is closer to a campaign fundraiser ad than a question and grossly generalizes an entire population of people as “terrorists.”

Republicans, like Navarro, overwhelmingly accuse Waters of inciting violence after calling for citizens to confront members of President Donald Trump’s administration in public. Yet they are seemingly unaware of how their own xenophobia provokes white nationalists' violent tendencies.

