Feds Arrest Man Who Wanted To Bomb Harvard’s Black Graduation Ceremony

An Arizona man was arrested on Friday after making threats against Harvard University’s African-American graduation celebration.

Nicholas Zuckerman, 24, was indicted by federal agents for "transmitting in interstate and foreign commerce a threat to injure the person of another.” The charges are related to social media posts in which he threatened to harm the Harvard graduates in an effort to end their “pro-black agenda.”

“If the blacks only ceremony happens, then I encourage violence and death at it,” Zuckerman wrote on a Harvard Instagram post in May 2017, just before the prestigious university held its first-ever black commencement ceremony.

He added: “I’m thinking two automatics with extendo clips. Just so no ni**er gets away.”

He also allegedly used the hashtag “Bomb Harvard” on other posts about 11 times over the course of four minutes.

As we know, Zuckerman’s threats did not materialize as last year’s ceremony went off without a hitch. However, he must still be held accountable for making them and stopped before he gets a chance to make good on them in the future.

It’s clear that Zuckerman is just incredibly racist, but it should be noted that cultural graduation celebrations are not uncommon, and they certainly are not meant to alienate anyone or to promote any radicalized “agenda” as Zuckerman seems to believe.

Instead, these events — which are held in addition to the school-wide ceremony — are meant to highlight the achievements of students who come from marginalized communities and allow them to celebrate among a smaller group of family, friends, and classmates who happen to share similar backgrounds.

Nevertheless, someone like Zuckerman, who is obviously intolerant and narrow-minded, would never understand the importance or value of a cultural graduation ceremony because he cannot see past his own hate. This, however, is why he is sitting behind bars while the black Harvard graduates are free and thriving.