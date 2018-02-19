Fifth-Grader Becomes School’s Hero By Saving Friend From Choking

The little boy knew how to help his choking friend because of a documentary he had watched with his mom, and he wasn't afraid of jumping in and saving the day.

Fifth-grader Benjamin Ford became a hero in Henrico County, Virginia, after rushing to help his schoolmate in a dire situation.

She had been choking during lunchtime at their school, Greenwood Elementary, but as she gasped for air, Ford knew what he had to do.

“I wasn't really calm, my heart was racing, I just knew I had to help her,” Ford told reporters.

To the young boy, it was clear that acting fast was the only way he would be able to save her.

“I felt like I had to hurry up and get to her,” Ford explained. “…I thought in a couple more seconds she might not make it.”

After saving his friend’s life, Ford got a big thank you and hug.

Greenwood teachers told reporters that Ford knew exactly what to do when the time came for action. And while they said they were surprised as to how he knew all the moves, Ford said that it all came to him because he had watched a documentary with his mother a few years back.

Because of his quick thinking, school administrators recognized the boy, and his schoolmates were nothing but proud of him.

“I got a lot of claps, and I had a lot of fist bumps, and they were really supportive when I walked down the hall,” Ford said.

After the heroic act, Ford went home to tell his parents what had happened and that he had saved somebody’s life. But at first, his mom said, she thought her son was talking about a video game.

“Then we found out it was a real person. We were shocked....it was awesome,” she added.

Later that day, Ford said that his parents were so proud that he got to watch "Black Panther." He was even allowed to pick out a video game, he added.

Well deserved.

This story goes to show just how much children are able to learn from the most mundane activities.

Hopefully, other kids will be inspired by what Ford did and take action when necessary.

