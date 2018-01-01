Photo Shows Baby Falling Asleep In Firefighter's Arms After Car Crash

"She immediately laid her head on my shoulder," said Captain Chris Blazek. She immediately fell asleep in my arms."

A Chattanooga Fire Department Facebook post showing a baby fast asleep in a firefighter's arms is winning hearts on the internet.

The photo captures a moment from an incident that occurred on June 2.

Captain Chris Blazek was taking a shower, after tackling a house fire, when he received a call about a car accident involving a pregnant woman, who was driving with her three children.

With the rest of his crew, he rushed to the scene of the crash and found the mother and one of her children screaming.

Read More Hero Firefighter Catches Baby Dropped From A Burning Building

"The mother was hysterical because she was having abdominal and back pain," Blazek recalled in a post shared by the Chattanooga Fire Department on Facebook.

"The children ranged in age from 7 years to 4 months," the firefighter added. "Both big girls were fine, but the baby was screaming hysterically too. So I took her out of her car seat and did a quick physical exam to make sure she was okay. She immediately laid her head on my shoulder. Shortly after that I decided that my guys had the scene under control, so I decided to sit and take a break with my new friend. She immediately fell asleep in my arms."

"It's moments like this, that I am reminded, this is why I do the job," Blazek concluded.

Read More Racist Firefighter Says He’d Rescue A Dog Before Saving A Black Person

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Firefighter Engineer Kyle Vradenburgh (Used With Permission)