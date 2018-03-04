First Responder Allegedly Spits On Black Child At Hooters

The man allegedly called the preschooler the N-word before spitting on him. He then told the cops: "It's OK, I'm a fireman."

A man faces charges after he allegedly hurled a racial slur at a child at a Hooters in Overland Park, Kansas.

The child's family was celebrating a birthday at the restaurant with around 20-30 guests when he wandered away.

A witness told KCTV5 as one member of the family came to retrieve the preschooler, a man used the N-word for the child, who is black, saying, "Get that little ‘blank’ up off the floor.”

"I didn't catch what the officer said to him, but his immediate response was 'It's OK, I'm a fireman,' like that was supposed to blanket cover everything for him," the witness added.

The family involved in the incident also claimed the man spit on their child.

Soon, the police were called to the restaurant.

The man, who has not been named by the authorities, could face charges of battery and making a criminal threat, according to the local news channel.

While it was initially believed the man was a fireman, the Overland Park Fire Department said he doesn't work for the agency.

“Our understanding is this incident did not involve our personnel. We have confidence the investigation will be conducted properly,” the Fire Department tweeted in response.

Disheartening story. Thnx @OPPD_PIO for clarification. Due to incident location, some incorrectly reported involved party was a member of our department.

We have confidence DA's office will handle appropriately. https://t.co/6zkWIw1Xt0 — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) March 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Hooters of America also released a statement:

"Hooters does not tolerate any harassment or discriminatory language, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees are our utmost priorities. Of course it goes without saying that our policy is to fully cooperate with any law enforcement investigation.”

