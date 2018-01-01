Florida AG Thinks Video Games Are More Dangerous Than Guns

“Parents need to be really careful, in general, on all of these games because predators can find you, based on location services. So please, parents, any of these games these kids are playing, check locations services.”

In the aftermath of any mass shooting in the country, pro-gun activists and conservative lawmakers usually scramble to assure the American people the availability of guns is not the issue, the problem lies somewhere else.

This weekend’s shooting at a virtual football match in Jacksonville, Florida, was no exception.

Just recently, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared on “Fox & Friends” and didn’t seem much concerned about guns. In fact, she offered parents another alternative to worry about —video games.

“Parents need to be really careful, in general, on all of these games because predators can find you, based on location services,” she said. “So please, parents, any of these games these kids are playing, check locations services.”

In the three-minute long interview Bondi, an advocate of the National Rifle Association (NRA), made the entire incident about video games and failed to talk about how incredibly easy it is for an individual to get a gun and go on a shooting spree.

Moreover, Fox News host Steve Doocy wasn’t any different, as he asked Bondi a completely irrelevant question about how the game is “played remotely” and not usually “under one roof.”

Did it really matter where the game was played in face of more pressing concerns like how a person, who might be mentally unstable or just frustrated about losing a video game, could easily get their hands on a deadly weapon?

Apparently, yes, as Bondi went on to emphasize on how parents should be more careful about checking the settings on the games their children are playing.

“I know Minecraft, we talked about that in the past. I don’t know about Fortnite. But they’re playing all over the country. The scary thing is they can find out where your 13-year-old is sitting at home playing that game,” she added.

However, what’s noteworthy is that geo-location wasn’t much of an importance in this particular case, as the competitors were playing Madden NFL 19 in a pizzeria and location tagging couldn’t make much of a difference.

But Bondi, whom NRA has called a “strong supporter of the Second Amendment” and “a friend of our organizations,” didn’t seem to care about facts and held on to their rhetoric.

The tragic incident of gun violence killed two and injured at least 11 – including two who were wounded while trying to flee the building. The authorities have identified the alleged shooter as Baltimore resident David Katz, a contestant who was apparently well-known in the gaming community.

Read More What We Know About Jacksonville Madden Tournament Shooter David Katz

Banner Image Credits: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images