Florida AG Will Pay For Victims’ Funerals, But Wouldn't Pass Gun Laws

Sidra Javed
“We will pay for the funeral expenses of these poor victims and do everything we can to help their families…We will pay for students who need counseling,” Pam Bondi said.

 

 

The Attorney General of Florida Pam Bondi said she is willing to do everything to help families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims — except the one thing that will actually help them.

In the aftermath of the school shooting, Bondi addressed the media stating, “It’s a terrible tragedy, and sadly we’ve been here before… We will pay for the funeral expenses of these poor victims and do everything we can to help their families. The state of Florida, we will pay for counseling for the surviving victims. We will pay for students who need counseling.”

The families of the victims and the survivors of the shooting certainly deserve that much from the country, which has once again failed to protect them.

However, only doing this will not prevent the tragedy from repeating. Like most Republicans, Bondi dodged the real issue of how to really help these families: by making gun laws that would not allow easy access to firearms.

Sadly, Bondi made no such commitment and it’s not surprising since, in the words of the National Rifle Association, she “is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and has long been friend of our organizations.”

The attorney general is just one of the many Republicans who have taken money from pro-gun groups. She has gotten thousands of dollars from the NRA on her election cycles and has pushed ridiculously dangerous pro-gun bills, including one which fought for teens to have easier access to firearms.

In 2013, Bondi joined 21 other states and backed NRA’s attempt to overturn a 1968 federal law that prohibits 18- to 20-year-old from purchasing handguns.

For 18-year-olds in Florida, which is a playground for the NRA, it has been relatively easy to sidestep the law. The state does not stop people under 21 from owning handguns through gun shows, private sales or gifts and does allow them to buy rifles and shotguns.

More recently, Bondi joined 23 other attorney general in advocating for a nationwide concealed carry bill that would allow gun owners from states with less gun laws to conceal carry into states with strict gun laws.

Of course, Bondi’s hypocrisy was noted by Americans.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

