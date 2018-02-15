Florida School Shooting Spurs Copycat Threats Across The Country

Following the deadly Florida school shooting, police are busy tracing and arresting people involved in a flood of copycat threats.

It’s been days since the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and across the the country, police are now faced with people making copycat threats.

In Wisconsin, a 23-year-old man was taken into custody after someone sent an electronic message to the FBI threatening to “shoot up the school,” according to an NBC affiliate. The threat did not specify any school.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly threatened to kill people in Broward County, Florida. He later said it was a joke to “scare his cousin.” He now faces a felony charge of sending a written threat to kill.

Another student in Brevard County, Florida, was reportedly arrested for posting a picture with a gun on Snapchat. “I’m coming space coast watch out,” read the caption of the image posted with a smiley face. The username for the account was “brevardshooter.” The student said she thought the post was “funny.” She was charged with issuing a written threat to kill or do bodily harm.

According to an NBC affiliate report, an 11-year-old in in Davie, Florida, was arrested for reportedly writing a note threatening to bring a gun to school and kill students and teachers.

She was arrested and charged with written threats to kill.

A high school student in South Carolina was arrested and charged with disturbing schools after allegedly posting a picture on Snapchat with what reportedly looked like an assault rifle. The image was captioned, “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow.”

It was later revealed that the gun in the photo was fake and the student did not have access to weapons. But the student was arrested anyway.

Two 16-year-olds were arrested by the police chief in Arlington, Texas, for an online post and threatening wall graffiti. They face a terroristic threat charge.

Police did not give any details as to where the posts were made.

People involved in these copycat threats, joking about a shooting, are highly insensitive to say the least, and they should immediately be reported because threatening someone’s life is never funny.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Joe Skipper