GOP Women On Kavanaugh Allegations: 'What Boy Hasn’t Done This?'

Former Florida GOP congressional candidate Gina Sosa is convinced that Christine Baley Ford’s allegations of sexual assault against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are completely devoid of any validity because, to quote her, “What boy hasn’t done this in high school?”

“We’re talking about a 17-year-old boy in high school, with testosterone running high,” said Sosa who lost the Florida GOP primary for the 27th congressional district last month with less than 2 percent of the vote. “Tell me, what boy hasn’t done this in high school? Please, I would like to know.”

Of course, what teenage boy has not tried to force himself upon a young woman, and never found anything wrong with it?

It was an appalling statement.

Sadly, Sosa is not the only woman from the Republican Party who appears to think young women should be ready for sudden assault from "boys."

Sosa made the disturbing comment during a CNN show which featured five Republican women who gave their input on Ford’s allegation against Kavanaugh.

Unsurprisingly, all five of these women firmly believe the allegations against Kavanaugh holds no weight.

GOP voter Irina Villarino said that even if Kavanaugh did assault Blasey, it was no big deal and why couldn’t Ford just get over a potentially traumatizing incident and leave Kavanaugh in peace.

“In the grand scheme of things, my goodness, there was no intercourse,” she said. “There was maybe a touch. Really? Thirty-six years later she’s still stuck on that?”

Another Republican Lourdes de Castillo de la Peña, who hosted a $1,000-a-plate fundraiser last year for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), vouched for Kavanaugh’s “impeccable reputation.” She added that she has no sympathy for people like Ford.

Ford had recently alleged Kavanaugh pushed her into a bedroom at a house party, pinned her to the bed, groped her, and tried to force her out of her clothing. When she tried to scream, he stifled her by putting his hands on her mouth. He only stopped when another teen in the room jumped on top of them. Ford has agreed to testify against Kavanaugh.

As soon as the show went on air, angry social media users took to Twitter to express their disgust with the callous remarks of the Republican women.

These ignorant women who appear to love powerful men, are women's worst enemies.

They fail to understand that WE CANNOT AFFORD TO HAVE A MAN WITH THE INSTINCTS OF AN ANIMAL ON SCOTUS!

This is not an ordinary job Kavanaugh is applying for!

At 17, Kavanaugh should've known better!! — LeiliHana (@JumzyRau) September 22, 2018

Wow :/ “Tell me what boy hasn’t done this?”

Hold a girl down, cover her mouth, and try to rape her? I never did that. I’ve got 4 brothers who never did that. Anyone man or boy I was ever friends with never did that. Boys are not rapists by nature or by default. Rapists are evil. — pejsn (@pejsn) September 22, 2018

This entire interview DISGUSTS me! I sure HOPE none of them have teenage daughters that EVER have something terrible happen 2 them, bc if they tell THESE moms, they will shrug their shoulders and say it's their fault bc boy's will be boys! @CNN WHERE IS THE PANEL OF MOMS LIKE ME? — PayAttentionPLZ (@Endressa1206) September 22, 2018

Banner / Thumbnail : REUTERS/Chris Wattie