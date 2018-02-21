Florida House Thinks Porn Is A ‘Health Risk’ — Assault Rifles Are Not

In the wake of Florida school shooting, instead of coming up with useful gun reforms, the Florida House debated whether pornography was a health risk.

It seems Florida’s House of Representatives does not have its priorities straight.

In the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, instead of coming up with useful gun reforms, the Florida House debated whether pornography was a health risk.

On Tuesday, legislators declined to open up a debate on a bill that would ban military-grade assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines. The motion to debate the bill required a two-third majority vote; however, it failed and the merits were not even considered.

In the same hearing, Florida lawmakers supported an utterly unnecessary bill that "recognizes public health risk created by pornography & acknowledges need for education, prevention, research, & policy change to protect citizens of this state.”

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the motion was sponsored by Rep. Ross Spano (R-FL) who is campaigning to become the state’s attorney general. Spano said research suggests there is a link between mental illnesses and pornography, which can lead to issues in “forming and maintaining intimate relationships and deviant sexual behavior.” He then called to protect the teens of Florida from the impact of porn by making changes in education and state policies.

Although the effect of porn on young minds is mixed, according to CNN, experts agree it is not a “crisis.”

In fact, Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health associate professor Eric Schrimshaw told CNN, “Growing evidence also suggests that it is not pornography in general that may be correlated with potential negative outcomes.”

However, that hasn’t stopped Republicans and other conservatives from voicing their misguided concerns related to pornography.

On the contrary, there is a lot of research that suggests stricter gun laws correlate to a reduction in gun killings — and a high number of guns among civilians lead to higher gun homicides.

However, the NRA-funded Republican party has already begin to think of diversionary tactics about how the real issue is anything but guns, just so they can sidetrack the people and prevent actual progress from happening.

In fact, the pornography tactic is nothing new. Utah had labeled porn as a public health crisis, despite the fact that it is not recognized by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

Predictably, many Democrats have called the pornography bill a waste of time. Pornography has never actually killed anyone. Assault rifles, however, have recently left 14 students and 3 staff members of a Parkland school, dead.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo-Smith, who had been trying to ban assault weapons in Florida for two years, questioned Spano about his absurd attempt at distraction, asking if pornography has caused physical injury to anyone or was so traumatic that witnesses had to seek counseling for it.

“Basically, what they have determined is that these are the Republican priorities in 2018,” Guillermo-Smith said. “Wasting our time with debate and legislation that declares porn as a health threat, meanwhile we can’t even get a single debate, vote, or hearing on anything related to assault weapons. That’s really sad.”

