Lawmakers Introduce Mobile App Instead Of Gun Laws For Student Safety

Instead of introducing stricter gun laws to end the plague of gun violence, confused Florida lawmakers launch a mobile app for student safety.

There was a nationwide call for stricter gun laws in the country following the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

And while all the Republicans and President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences, more concrete steps were needed to control this havoc of shooters. Parkland shooting survivors and other anti-gun activists participated in nationwide “March For Our Lives” protests demanding an end to gun violence.

However, after six months, all the confused lawmakers could do to apparently prevent another tragedy was to introduce a mobile application. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act allocated $400,000 for a mobile safety app for student safety.

The “FortifyFL” app is set to launch in the next two weeks.

The application enables students to report “unsafe, potentially harmful, dangerous, violent or criminal activities” to law enforcement agencies anonymously.

“Basically, it’ll be an app that allows students to anonymously, or confidentially if they want, provide some information and report suspicious activity,” said Trey Stapleton, the Director of Public Affairs of the Florida Attorney General’s office. “The information would then go directly to [Florida Department of Law Enforcement] and local law enforcement and depending on how we set it up, it might go to the schools as well.”

However, people are skeptical about this application because it can easily get hacked. Online applications and websites are easy to abuse. Also, if the security forces actually had to do something with the data of a criminal or a prospective criminal the Major Stoneman Douglas High School shooting wouldn’t have taken place at all.

Nikolas Cruz’s neighborhood repeatedly called the cops on him, but nothing was done. So the chances of security forces acting after receiving anonymous data on a mobile application to avert a tragedy look grim.

Earlier, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie sent a letter to Stoneman Douglas parents saying the children were required to carry only clear backpacks on school campus. However, people were skeptical if the policy would work and reminded Parkland school officials that instead of simply adopting such emergency policies, the school should be pushing for more gun control.

Thumbnail / Banner : Kena Betancur, AFP, Getty Images