Florida Man With No Arms Accused Of Using Scissors To Stab Tourist

A homeless man from Florida with no arms reportedly stabbed a tourist, and is not in prison. He told police he was kicked in the head first.

A homeless Florida man with no arms was charged with stabbing a tourist from Chicago.

Although it sounds like a story straight out of an episode of "The Twilight Zone,” it’s real life.

Jonathan Crenshaw, 46, allegedly used a pair of scissors to stab 22-year-old Cesar Coronado, a Chicago tourist visiting Miami Beach. But Crenshaw has no arms; according to Miami Beach police, he used his feet instead.

According to ABC News, Crenshaw is well known in the region, and he’s often seen painting on canvases along South Beach.

The arrest report stated that the stabbing incident happened after Coronado approached the homeless man while he was lying down, kicking him in the head. That’s when Crenshaw allegedly stabbed Coronado in the arm before fleeing.

But Coronado’s friend told police that they had asked Crenshaw for directions before the homeless man suddenly jumped up and stabbed him.

Crenshaw has been arrested a number of times in the past. The most recent incident was from 2014 when he was charged with felony battery of a police officer. He spent 180 days in jail.

He has also been arrested for other charges, including disorderly conduct, trespassing, and resisting arrest. Crenshaw has had four battery charges brought against him since 2006.

He was profiled by the Miami New Times in 2011, when he claimed he had 200 children. His first, he told reporters, was born when he was 8.

Needless to say, Crenshaw is quite the storyteller.

Whether the incident happened the way Crenshaw told it or not, he must be held accountable for his violent behavior. However, his miraculous ability to effectively stab someone using his feet simply cannot go unnoticed and adds a whole new meaning to the concept of being disabled.

