Father Of Slain Student To Rubio: Look At Me And Say Guns Don't Kill

Fred Guttenberg asked Marco Rubio if he would do something about the killing machines that have claimed the lives of so many Americans. The senator did not fail to disappoint.

In the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, CNN hosted a town hall, bringing survivors and families of the victims face-to-face with the people who refuse to ban guns.

Predictably, the exchanges that ensued were heated, tense and powerful.

One that was the highlight of the entire event occurred between Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie, a student who was one of the 17 people killed last week in the high school massacre.

Guttenberg minced no words when he was given the opportunity to debate Rubio over gun violence.

“Your comments this week and those of our president have been pathetically weak,” the bereaved parent began, prompting thunderous applause and cheers from the crowd.

"You and I are now eye to eye. Because I want to like you, look at me and tell me that guns were the factor in the hunting of our kids in this school this week. And look at me and tell me you accept it and you will work with us to do something about guns.”

Instead of simply stretching out a supportive hand to the families of those affected by gun violence, Rubio went on to reiterate his pro-gun stance: “Here’s what I said: The problems that we’re facing here today cannot be solved by gun laws alone.”

Guttenberg interjected, asking if Rubio could definitively say that it was a bullet, in the end, which claimed his daughter's life.

This time, Rubio provided a direct answer by saying indeed a gun was responsible for Jamie's death and that he would support background checks and a ban on bump stocks. However, the senator, again, insisted a ban on AR-15s and assault-style weapons would not be the solution to end mass shootings.

This, understandably, prompted another moving response from Guttenberg, whose daughter was allegedly shot to death by an AR-15.

“Sen. Rubio, my daughter, running down the hallway at Marjory Douglas, was shot with an assault weapon, the weapon of choice,” Guttenberg pointed out. “It is too easy to get. It is a weapon of war. The fact that you can stand here and can’t say that, I’m sorry.”

Here's one of the many reasons why Rubio couldn't say that: He has reportedly received a whopping $3,303,355 from the NRA over the course of his career as an elected official.

As long as the powerful gun lobby is keeping his pockets warm, Rubio, and other lawmakers, including President of the United States, Donald Trump, who have raked in fistfuls of cash from the NRA and its ilk, will never do anything to prevent the deaths of more innocent Americans.

