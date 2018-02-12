FL Private Schools Downplay Slavery As 'Casual Factor' In Civil War

An ACE workbook accused Native Americans of being "dependent on their government." Another from the same publisher downplayed the role of slavery in the Civil War.

Some Florida private schools are reportedly using textbooks containing historical inaccuracies and untrue science combined with religion.

A report by The Orlando Sentinel has found students on taxpayer-funded scholarship are being taught dinosaurs and humans roamed the Earth at the same time, and slavery was merely a "casual factor" in the Civil War.

The newspaper investigated 151 private schools, which the Education Department recently approved for taxpayer-funded scholarships, and received information about curriculum from 75 of them.

At least 30 of the 75 schools used textbooks from three Christian publishing companies: Abeka, BJU Press and Accelerated Christian Education (ACE).

Experts who reviewed the books found material that either disputed evolution or established that humans and dinosaurs roamed Earth at the same time.

"...one shows a cartoon of men and dinosaurs together, telling students the Biblical Noah likely brought baby dinosaurs onto his ark," the Sentinel reports. "The science books, they added, seem to discourage students from doing experiments or even asking questions."

An ACE workbook accused Native Americans of being "dependent on their government." Another from the same publisher downplayed the role of slavery in the Civil War.

“There were many causes for the ‘war between the states’ or the Civil War,” according to ACE. “Slavery is a likely casual factor, but not the only one. States’ rights and protective tariffs also played a big role. God may have also been punishing people with the war, as it was preceded by a time of ‘religious apostasy and cultism.'"

Meanwhile, an Abeka book stated slaves who "knew Christ" were in a much better condition than free men who didn't.

In December, 2017, HuffPost published a similar investigation on school voucher programs in different states with similar findings.

The report concluded how some taxpayer-funded programs were using "three of the most popular, and most ideologically extreme, Christian textbook companies: Abeka, Bob Jones University Press and Accelerated Christian Education," to teach "creationism, racism and sexism" as well as Islamophobia.

HuffPost's analysis found a Bob Jones world history textbook portrayed Islam as a violent religion.

What's even more troubling is that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is an outspoken advocate of programs that use these textbooks.

In fact, as per the budget proposal released in February by President Donald Trump and DeVos, the Education Department plans to spend more than $1 billion on private school vouchers and other school choice plans.

That's $1 billion to teach children a shackled slave who "knew Christ" was fared better than a free man who didn't know Christ.

