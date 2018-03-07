Clueless GOPer Slams Student Activists By Comparing Guns To Homework

“Do we allow the children to tell us that we should pass a law that says no homework?” Elizabeth Porter asked sarcastically.

Florida State Rep. Elizabeth Porter is not a fan of young activists.

The Republican lawmaker made it clear when she went on criticizing her colleagues who support students protesting against existing gun laws, stating it was an “adult’s” job to make policies.

“We’ve been told that we need to listen to the children and do what the children ask, are there any children on this floor? Are there any children making laws?” asked the enraged politician during a state house debate.

“Do we allow the children to tell us that we should pass a law that says ’no homework’? Or you finish high school at the age of 12 just because they want it so? No,” she continued. “The adults make the laws because we have the age, we has [sic] the wisdom and we have the experience.”

Porter’s statement was not received well by the general public.

Students from all over the country have garnered praise for their commendable fight against the pro-gun culture. In the wake of the Florida shooting that took 17 lives, students from all across the country have participated in marches and protests, demanding better gun laws from the government, including making dangerous weapons less accessible in the country.

Politicians and TV personalities have hailed the young activists as inspiring and brave.

However, Porter, like several of her Republican colleagues, is definitely not one of them.

Recently, an Arizona GOPer, Richard Mack, stated the Florida survivors use the “exact same kind of language as Hitler and Stalin.”

Despite the young activists’ continued efforts, the state is yet to ban the selling and keeping of assault style rifles, though Florida recently passed a bill that would raise the legal age for buying weapons from 18 to 21 and imposes a waiting period for acquiring a weapon.

The bill only marginally passed, with Democrats and Republicans both unhappy with certain aspects of it. The proposal also allows certain teachers to carry guns into school premises, another topic that has come under national debate recently.

