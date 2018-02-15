Florida Student: Both Marco Rubio And AR-15s Are ‘So Easy To Buy’

Sen. Marco Rubio failed to denounce the NRA, saying he would go with whomever supports his agenda. So a Parkland shooting survivor responded.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) is proud of having an A+ rating with the National Rifle Association (NRA), so perhaps, he’ll like to know that a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student wants to rename the AR-15 after him.

Sarah Chadwick took to Twitter to say that since Rubio and the AR-15 are so “easy to buy,” the gun should be renamed to carry the Florida senator and failed presidential candidate’s name.

We should change the names of AR-15s to “Marco Rubio” because they are so easy to buy. — Sarah Chadwick// #NEVERAGAIN (@sarahchad_) February 23, 2018

The comment followed the CNN Town Hall during which the senator was confronted by students and Parkland, Florida, shooting survivors about his cozy relationship with the pro-gun group.

When Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky asked Rubio if he would stop accepting donations from the NRA, he said he would stand with anyone who would “buy into my agenda.”

This comment provoked gun control advocates, such as Chadwick, who noticed the senator used the word “buy” when talking about the gun lobby.

According to the accountability website OpenSecrets.org, the NRA donated $9,900 to Rubio in 2016. The senator has reportedly received millions of dollars from the gun group during his legislative career, according to The LA Times.

After he was pressed to denounce the gun lobby for helping to prevent massive gun law reforms in Washington, D.C., he hesitated to support any of the policies that gun control advocates want implemented. Instead, he said he would support expanded background checks, a bump stock ban, and the imposition of new age restrictions on gun purchases.

He also said that law enforcement should carry out a “task force” to look into mass shootings.

Still, that isn’t enough to students, such as Chadwick, who wanted to make it clear on social media that she knows the senator’s loyalty is up for sale to the highest bidder.