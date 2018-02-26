Florida Shooting Survivors Return To Where Deadly Attack Occurred

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students stepped onto the campus wearing shirts that read “MSD Strong” while holding hands with their parents.

Teachers and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas reporting back to campus now for first official work day since Valentines Day shooting. They’re being greeted by this beautiful rainbow and signs of support @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/1gG0cYIU1D — Erica Rakow (@EricaRakow) February 26, 2018

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students returned to campus Monday for the first time since the shooting massacre that rocked the entire nation on Valentine’s Day.

Officials invited the students and their parents to the school for an orientation to meet with teachers and administrators for a discussion regarding plans to resume classes on Wednesday, ABC News reports.

There were counselors on site to help students and parents grapple with being back at the scene of the traumatic ordeal.

While media outlets were not allowed inside, cellphone images captured by students showed a glimpse of what it was like to be back on the grounds where Nikolas Cruz gunned down 17 innocent people less than two weeks ago.

Thank to my amazing admin team: for your tireless effort to get ready for the community return today! I am a lucky Principal! #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/eojMBkqqNr — Principal Thompson (@PrincipalMSD) February 26, 2018

ABC News notes that Building 12, where the shooting occurred, will not be reopened. Instead, officials have proposed tearing it down and turning it into a memorial park to honor the shooting victims.

The level of strength it undoubtedly took the community to set foot back at the school is almost supernatural.

"My son is stronger than I am," said one emotional father. https://t.co/zBiCPcgVwO pic.twitter.com/zogWmfpXv8 — ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2018

However, the show of solidarity and compassion displayed among the students, their parents, and the administration is exactly what was needed to get back to some form of normalcy so the teens can continue their education.