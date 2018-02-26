© MEDIAEPXRESS.REUTERS, Angel Valentin

Florida Shooting Survivors Return To Where Deadly Attack Occurred

Cierra Bailey
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students stepped onto the campus wearing shirts that read “MSD Strong” while holding hands with their parents.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students returned to campus Monday for the first time since the shooting massacre that rocked the entire nation on Valentine’s Day.

Students stepped onto the campus wearing shirts that read “MSD Strong” while holding hands with their parents.

Officials invited the students and their parents to the school for an orientation to meet with teachers and administrators for a discussion regarding plans to resume classes on Wednesday, ABC News reports.

There were counselors on site to help students and parents grapple with being back at the scene of the traumatic ordeal.

While media outlets were not allowed inside, cellphone images captured by students showed a glimpse of what it was like to be back on the grounds where Nikolas Cruz gunned down 17 innocent people less than two weeks ago.

ABC News notes that Building 12, where the shooting occurred, will not be reopened. Instead, officials have proposed tearing it down and turning it into a memorial park to honor the shooting victims.

The level of strength it undoubtedly took the community to set foot back at the school is almost supernatural.

However, the show of solidarity and compassion displayed among the students, their parents, and the administration is exactly what was needed to get back to some form of normalcy so the teens can continue their education. 

