Florida Teacher Reportedly Drown Raccoons With Students During Class

“Isn’t there enough violence in schools? Now we’re going to torture animals? How does that teach kids to treat humans with respect? Sickening.”

Killing animals is not by any means part of the curriculum of the agriculture class – but bizarrely enough, a teacher in Florida did exactly that along with some of the students.

An investigation is underway at Forest High School in Ocala where a teacher, identified as Dewie Brewton, reportedly drowned wild raccoons in a large garbage bin during his agriculture class.

The mother of one of the students, who allegedly witnessed the absurd and horrifying act in the class, said her son came home in tears over what happened to the poor animals.

“It made me sick. It made me sick to my stomach. It's terrible. It still does make me sick to my stomach," the woman said.

What did the raccoon do to deserve such dreadful treatment?

Apparently, Brewton and students suspected the raccoons were responsible for killing one of the chickens they were raising in the class – so they decided to trap the animals inside a garbage bin filled with water.

Pictures and videos, which were first released by WKMG-Channel 6 news in Orlando, showed the sickening sight of a raccoon tied in a metal wire as the students lowered it into the bin filled with water.

Moreover, it seemed the helpless creature was fighting for its life as in the video only a raccoon’s snout could be seen sticking out from the surface of the water.

"When the raccoons tried to come up for air they had metal rods and they held them down with metal rods and when the raccoon would try to pop its head up they held water hoses in its face to drown it," the mother said.

“That one’s, like, super, super small,” one girl in the video was heard saying of the animals. “That one probably didn’t do anything.”

The woman whose son recorded the brutal video went on to allege an opossum was later killed by students “just for sports” after they had killed the raccoons.

"I don't think that's the way to treat any animal. Whether it is a raccoon or (another animal) you just don't torture an animal and kill it like that. They should have trapped the animal and had somebody take them and relocate the animals," she added.

The officials of the school did take notice of the incident but instead of terminating the teacher right away, he was initially placed on paid leave.

"While law enforcement tells us the teacher did not do anything illegal, his actions before students are certainly questionable. Until our investigation is complete, I cannot share further details. The district is determining the status of the teacher at this moment," a spokesperson said.

However, School Superintendent Heidi Maier strongly recommended the despicable teacher should be fired.

“Marion County’s education standards — in fact, Florida’s education standards — do not include activities for the destruction of live animals, nuisance or not. While law enforcement determines whether this teacher’s actions were legal or not, his actions before students are entirely unacceptable and cause us great concern,” said the school district.

“Regardless of the investigative outcomes, Superintendent Dr. Heidi Maier is recommending termination,” the statement further said.

