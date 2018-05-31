Parkland Victim’s Dad Schools Tomi Lahren Over Gun Violence Tweet

Lahren took to Twitter to express her views on how the Florida shooting was a result of the “insta-famous culture” and “not about a gun.”

You were SO close. Let me help you. This was about a deeply disturbed individual being able to GET A GUN. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) May 31, 2018

The Broward State Attorney’s Office recently released disturbing footage from the Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nicolas Cruz planning the mass shooting that eventually claimed 17 lives and prompted a gun reform movement all over the country.

The released footage drove an assessment from conservative pundit Tomi Lahren and similar to the rest of GOP affiliates, it falls in line with one train of thought: guns are not to blame for mass shootings.

The Parkland shooter’s cell phone videos are bone chilling. This kid was determined to get attention one way or another. This isn’t about a gun. This is about the insta-famous culture and a deeply disturbed individual. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 31, 2018

However, she was immediately shut down by a Parkland victim’s parent.

Father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was one of the victims in the Florida massacre, schooled Lahren about what actually took his daughter’s life.

Fred Guttenberg said if the shooter did not have access to an AR-15, his daughter would still be alive.

@TomiLahren, I am Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg who was on the 3rd floor, one of the last to be shot. SHE DIED!!! If this killer did not have an AR 15, he never makes it to the 3rd floor and my daughter lives. With regards to the casualties, IT IS THE GUN!!!. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 31, 2018

This is not the first time Lahren has tried to push pro-gun ideals on a social media platform.

In March, just a month after the Parkland shooting, Lahren did the unthinkable and posed in gun carrying yoga pants. Why she thought she needed to carry a gun while doing yoga, is mystery that is yet to be solved.

Twitter users were not amused then, and they are not amused now. Many sided with Guttenberg to call out Lahren for the blatant disregard for gun’s role in “gun violence.”

Fred, she's incapable of comprehending this. She isn't able to grasp the concept of anything happening to anyone besides herself. Her thinking is "if it didn't happen to me, I don't really GAF". She has the luxury of not having to worry about it. Yet. — oufenix (D) (@oufenix) May 31, 2018

You do know that every mass shooter has had one thing in common don't you, that's right, they all had guns, including the guy in the bell tower who I'm fairly sure didn't have an Instagram account in the 60's — RoachSoap72 bluetick (@roachsoap72) May 31, 2018

Please explain how a KID.. who isnt a hardened criminal would find a way to purchase a gun if it was illegal like everywhere else in the developed world?? — tuhin chakraborty (@tuhinchakk) May 31, 2018

Now imagine he didn't have access to a gun... — Rob Hunter (@FakeRobHunter) May 31, 2018

I love how incidents with guns are never really about guns. It is always something else. Thanks Tomi for continuing to indulge us with your inaccurate assessment of the issues. What would we do without you? #moveon #wewouldbeok #tomiwho #deludedsoul — Tai (@Taialile) May 31, 2018

Lahren’s tweet echoes statements from Republican lawmakers, who have blamed mass shootings on almost everything, besides the weapon used for it.

