Parkland Victim’s Dad Schools Tomi Lahren Over Gun Violence Tweet

Rutaba Lodhi
Lahren took to Twitter to express her views on how the Florida shooting was a result of the “insta-famous culture” and “not about a gun.”

 

 

The Broward State Attorney’s Office recently released disturbing footage from the Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nicolas Cruz planning the mass shooting that eventually claimed 17 lives and prompted a gun reform movement all over the country.

The released footage drove an assessment from conservative pundit Tomi Lahren and similar to the rest of GOP affiliates, it falls in line with one train of thought: guns are not to blame for mass shootings.

However, she was immediately shut down by a Parkland victim’s parent.

Father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was one of the victims in the Florida massacre, schooled Lahren about what actually took his daughter’s life.

Fred Guttenberg said if the shooter did not have access to an AR-15, his daughter would still be alive.

 

 

This is not the first time Lahren has tried to push pro-gun ideals on a social media platform.

In March, just a month after the Parkland shooting, Lahren did the unthinkable and posed in gun carrying yoga pants. Why she thought she needed to carry a gun while doing yoga, is mystery that is yet to be solved.

Twitter users were not amused then, and they are not amused now. Many sided with Guttenberg to call out Lahren for the blatant disregard for gun’s role in “gun violence.”

 

 

 

 

 

Lahren’s tweet echoes statements from Republican lawmakers, who have blamed mass shootings on almost everything, besides the weapon used for it.

