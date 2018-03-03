A Public School Teacher Allegedly Hosted A White Supremacist Podcast

Dayanna Volitich boasted about bringing her beliefs into the classroom in the podcast that she posted under a pseudonym “Tiana Dalichov.”

Teacher Dayanna Volitich suggests on her podcast that other white nationalists should become teachers & infiltrate schools. She is dangerous & should be removed.



Crystal River Principal Inge Frederick 352-795-2116

Superintendent Sam Himmel 352-726-1931

A Florida teacher linked with a white supremacist podcast was removed from the classroom and is under investigation by her school district, reported Huff Post.

Dayanna Volitich, until recently, taught social studies at Crystal River Middle School in Florida. It was previously reported that she was using various accounts under a pseudonym and frequently shared anti-Semitic views and plans to “eradicate” Muslims from the planet.

Citrus County School District has released a statement claiming the teacher has been removed from the classroom and will not be allowed to teach until the investigation is complete.

Citrus County School District

Superintendent of Schools, Sandra "Sam" Himmel

Volitich was allegedly hosting a podcast named “Unapologetic” under the pseudonym “Tiana Dalichov.” The same name was used for a Twitter account, Facebook pages and various podcasts and YouTube channels.

The recurring topics of these podcasts were boasting about white nationalism and how she was bringing her beliefs into her classroom. In addition, she also purportedly stated on one occasion that Islam “legitimizes” terrorism and the world cannot be a peaceful place until “all [Muslims] are eradicated from the face of earth.”

Volitich also talked about how she had been hiding her principles and ideology from the school administration.

With the nation still shaken and grieving from the Florida shooting, the school administration is under great public scrutiny. Citizens want immediate action and the alleged white supremacist teacher taken away from the children.

Thank goodness she doesn’t belong near our youth, teach them to use their own minds ! — Cindy?GardenGirl9 (@GardenGirl9) March 4, 2018

Does “removed” mean fired?

Anything less would be outrageous. — musicanimal (@musicanimal62) March 4, 2018

She participated in white supremacy. She has to be fired. We will be watching and we will spread what you all do with her. Transferring her to some other position will be reported. — travis tenn (@wasteurtimetwit) March 4, 2018

However, Volitich has hit back at claims about her alleged white supremacist beliefs. In an interview with a local news channel, the social studies teacher debunked news that she is a white nationalist and stated that her views in the podcast were, in fact, “political satire.”

“None of the statements released about my being a white nationalist or white supremacist have any truth to them, nor are my political beliefs injected into my teaching of social studies curriculum. While operating under the Russian pseudonym 'Tiana Dalichov' on social media and the Unapologetic Podcast, I employed political satire and exaggeration, mainly to the end of attracting listeners and followers, and generating conversation about the content discussed between me and my guests.

"The views 'Tiana Dalichov' espouses do not pervade my professional career. As an adult, my decisions are my own, and my family has nothing whatsoever to do with my social media accounts or my podcast. From them, I humbly ask for forgiveness, as it was never my intention to cause them grief while engaging in a hobby on my personal time.

"All future questions about the current situation should be directed to my attorney. I cannot comment further, due to the ongoing school board investigation.”

Even though Volitich argued there is no truth to her being a white nationalist, she scrubbed the website for her podcast and set her Twitter account to private.

