Food Network Host Will Not Apologize For N-Word Tweets

“Could you not use the n-word because it’s very, it’s a little unnerving,” said TMZ’s Van Lathan. Josh Denny repeated the word at least thrice after that.

“Straight White Male” has become this century’s N-Word. It’s used to offend and diminish the recipient based on assumption and bias. No difference in the usage. — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) May 18, 2018

Comedian and Food Network host Josh Denny veered way off from the realm of propriety when he repeatedly and unapologetically used the N-word on his Twitter account and podcast.

The host of “Ginormous Food” appeared on Van Lathan’s podcast “The Red Pill” to discuss his notorious tweet where he made a lousy comparison between “straight white male” and the racial slur.

The commentators soon blasted the comedian, accusing of him of being tone-deaf.

I understand what you are trying to say, but woof.



Straight white male might be used to discuss your personal opinion, but the N -word is used to dismiss people as humans. Not equivalent. Not even close. — justincaesar is also a very stable genius (@pantsboyusa) May 18, 2018

The n-word is this century’s n-word. You are not black, you do not know the fear and suffering my people go through every single day. Do not assume to know what we go through. Your privilege is showing. — Chris (@CGenius0) May 24, 2018

How dare you compare the plight of WM to the atrocities & vestiges of slavery and Jim Crow and police shootings, etc?! What do you get out of diminishing the troubles of others? Your position would be analogous to a man saying his sprained ankle is comparable to labor pains. — Sugar B. (@FKASugarBouvier) May 23, 2018

The ensuing outrage on his post and Lathan’s repeated objection did little to discourage the comedian from using the expletive again and again during nearly hour-and-a-half-long appearance on the podcast.

He recounted his older tweets dating back to 2012 and made discriminatory remarks about Asian women, shrugging off most of his offensive tweets as just “dark jokes.”

“Do you think nobody enjoys dark comedy, and do you think that anybody that does enjoy dark comedy, that it's indicative of a deeper evil?” he asked.

Lathan didn’t hesitate from pointing out how those tweets were “pretty vile” and a very poor attempt at making jokes.

Rest of the broadcast was marked by TMZ’s Lathan growing increasingly uncomfortable and asking Denny to refrain from using the n-word, while the latter said it again–at least 3 times.

“Could you not use the word because it’s very, it’s a little unnerving,” Lathan said at one point.

“Why would you say that again if I told you it made me uncomfortable?” the host repeated after some time.

“Because it’s in the joke. I’m quoting the joke,” responded Denny.

Lathan called Denny’s repeat use of the slur “unbelievably telling to me.”

As of yet, Food Network spokespeople haven’t commented on the matter.

However, before appearing on the podcast, Denny posted a series of tweets trying to make sense out of his controversial post.

My point is, when you call someone this in conversation - you know exactly what you’re doing: attempting to devalue their POV based on negative cultural stereotypes. That’s racism. — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) May 18, 2018

Saying “my label for you invalidates your opinion or your place in society” is literally what Dr. King fought against. — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) May 18, 2018

We have to be better than that. Use our words and our minds and our hearts to win arguments. Not by trying to dehumanize the opposition to your beliefs. No matter who you are. — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) May 18, 2018

We will only eliminate racism, bigotry, and discrimination when we stop thinking of people and discussing society in those terms. Saying “this person can’t think this because they’re this” is why we are a nation divided. Merely switching power dynamics isn’t the cure. — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) May 19, 2018

