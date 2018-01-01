National Geographic Admits: ‘For Decades, Our Coverage Was Racist’

A recent National Geographic editorial reckons with the magazine's past in which they often published cliché and offensive pictures of various cultures.

National Geographic has come a long way from its past.

The 130-year-old magazine, famous for bringing pictures of cultures from around the world into Americans' homes, often depicted those cultures in a cruel and demeaning manor. In a 1916 article, for instance, they described Aboriginal Australians as "savages" who "rank lowest in intelligence of all human beings.”

This all comes by admission in a recent editorial written by National Geographic editor-in-chief Susan Goldberg. She explains that the magazine enlisted the help of historian John Edwin Mason to look back in the magazine archives and analyze the content.

Mason, a specialist in the history of photography and the history of Africa, says that National Geographic's famous photographs helped reinforce many of the stereotypes about people of color, both domestically and abroad. In its U.S. coverage, the magazine rarely depicted people of color at all — except as laborers. And its international stories often over-emphasized cliché images of indigenous peoples dazzled by their Western visitors' technology.

“Americans got ideas about the world from Tarzan movies and crude racist caricatures,” he told National Geographic's editors. “Segregation was the way it was. National Geographic wasn’t teaching as much as reinforcing messages they already received and doing so in a magazine that had tremendous authority."

For its part, the 2018 National Geographic editorial team seems to be doing a pretty good job atoning for its past sins. The prestigious magazine’s images were seared into the minds of millions of people throughout the past century, so certainly they bear some responsibility in creating certain perceptions.

These days, Goldberg herself is the first Jewish person and first woman to be editor-in-chief, two groups whom Goldberg says received discrimination from the publication in past generations. Progress on these cultural issues can be slow, but National Geographic is one publication trying to take steps forward.

Banner/thumbnail credit: Flickr, Nacho