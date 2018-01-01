Former Chiefs Lineman, Branden Albert, Arrested And Tased

The report says Albert told the officer at the police station "we had a good tussle" and apologized before changing tone and insisting he did nothing wrong and should be released.

Former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Branden Albert was arrested Wednesday in Atlanta and is facing a felony charge for willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence and second degree criminal damage to property.

The disturbance involving Albert took place at a jewelry store, according to USA Today, which obtained a copy of the Atlanta Police Department's incident report. The report states Albert, 33, was in an area of the store where customers aren't allowed. When the owner asked him to leave, Albert punched a jewelry cabinet and was soon confronted by law enforcement.

After two of his friends agreed to pay for the damage, Albert threatened to kill the store's owner, according to the report.

Albert attempted to flee the scene against a police officer's orders, resulting in the officer deploying his stun gun against Albert. Albert fell, removed the taser prongs from himself and attempted to flee again, tackling the officer when he gave chase. Multiple officers were required to subdue and arrest Albert.

The report says Albert told the officer at the police station "we had a good tussle" and apologized before changing tone and insisting he did nothing wrong and should be released.

Albert was still in Fulton County Jail as of Friday morning, according to online jail records.

Albert last played in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins in 2016. He retired last year after being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but changed his mind a week later, only to be released by the Jags. No other team picked him up the rest of the season.

A first-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2008 draft, Albert was a Pro Bowler in 2013 with the Chiefs and 2015 with the Dolphins. He played 120 games (118 starts) in nine NFL seasons.