Does Putin Have Dirt On Trump? A Former CIA Director Seems To Think So

Discussing how President Trump never seems to want to criticize Russia, John Brennan suggested that it's possible that Moscow may "have something on him."

Retired CIA director John Brennan believes it’s possible that Russian President Vladimir Putin “may have something on” United States President Donald Trump that makes it difficult for the latter to be critical of Moscow.

Brennan made those comments on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program on Wednesday, suggesting that such compromised information could be frightening the president into silence or causing him to dismiss actions by Russia when they conduct themselves in ways the U.S. has previously been critical of.

“I think he's afraid of the president of Russia,” Brennan added. “I think one can speculate as to why, that the Russians may have something on him personally that they could always roll out and make his life difficult.”

Evidence of Trump's adoration of the Russian president isn't hard to find. On Tuesday, Trump congratulated Putin for his re-election win, which many saw as a charade rife with irregularities. Despite being told by his top national security advisers not to, Trump said that he “congratulated [Putin] on the victory.”

Brennan saw that interaction as more than just friendly banter between world leaders, and has grown suspicious of Trump taking a lighter approach to Russia.

“Clearly I think it’s important for us to be able to improve relations with Russia,” Brennan conceded. “But the fact that he has had this fawning attitude toward Mr. Putin, has not said anything negative about him, I think it continues to say to me that he does have something to fear, and it’s something very serious to fear.”

There are other examples of Trump taking a softer approach to dealing with Russia. He has, for instance, ignored a near-unanimous vote by Congress to institute sanctions against the Kremlin.

Indeed, as the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russia’s electoral meddling gets closer to his administration, Trump has lashed out vociferously against the inquiry. On Wednesday, Trump made several tweets quoting Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz (making several typos in the process):

“Special Council is told to find crimes, whether a crime exists or not. I was opposed to the selection of Mueller to be Special Council. I am still opposed to it. I think President Trump was right when he said there never should have been a Special Council appointed because..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

...there was no probable cause for believing that there was any crime, collusion or otherwise, or obstruction of justice!” So stated by Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

It’s safe to assume that Trump’s anger about the inquiry is growing out of a perceived fear that the probe is going to examine his administration’s actions in office as well as the actions his campaign team took during the 2016 election. Some have even questioned whether Trump is contemplating firing Mueller from the investigation, a move that members of his own party have cautioned against.

The question is, why is Trump afraid of the probe getting closer to him? While we should caution against wild speculation, Trump's behavior over the past week, let alone the past year, should cause Americans to question what exactly is going on.

Brennan’s suspicions of the president seem reasonable, and Trump’s actions (not to mention his words) do nothing to counter the assertions of the former CIA director.