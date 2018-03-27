22-Year-Old Former Disney Star Becomes White House’s Latest Hire

Caroline Sunshine is known for her role as Tinka Hessenheffer in 2010 Disney Channel show “Shake It Up.” She just joined the White House press team.

Former Disney star Caroline Sunshine has joined the Trump administration as a press assistant. Sunshine, 22, was on the Disney show "Shake It Up" and had been a White House intern: https://t.co/1oKmp7sThM pic.twitter.com/KcL3Ik1BIQ — Tom Cleary (@tomwcleary) March 28, 2018

It’s no secret that Trump administration has become a revolving door of staff changes, with high-profile personnel either leaving or being kicked out the White House at an alarming rate.

Although people who work for President Donald Trump appear to have the same job security as the cast of “Game of Thrones,” it doesn’t mean the administration doesn’t need to fill up the vacant seats with new people, no matter how unsuitable they might be for the job as long as they are TV personalities – like Fox News analyst John Bolton as the next national security adviser and NBC host Larry Kudlow as the possible head of the National Economic Council.

One of the major White House departments with a high turnover rate is undoubtedly the president’s press team. However, according to recent reports, the administration has filled at least one of those positions by hiring a former Disney Channel star best known for her role in 2010 show about teenage dancers “Shake It Up” alongside Zendaya and Bella Thorne.

Caroline Sunshine, who also starred in 2010 movie “Marmaduke,” has joined the White House as a press assistant.

“Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern,” White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters told CNN. “In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school's Model United Nations team. Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party.”

Needless to say, Sunshine, though a cable TV celebrity, is entering the Trump administration with more political experience than the president himself, who gained popularity through his reality TV show “The Apprentice.” In fact, the 22-year-old Disney alum has more experience than first daughter Ivanka Trump, a lifestyle entrepreneur who has been serving as a senior White House adviser to her father.

Sunshine reportedly applied for her internship through the official White House website.

Thumbnail/Banner: Paul Archuleta, Film Magic via Getty Images