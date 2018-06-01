Former Worker Calls Immigrant Children’s Shelter ‘Private Prison’

“They basically undercut the services. So it's a basic private-prison model, in the guise of this shelter,” said the former employee.

A former employee of a detention center for immigrant children described the facility as a “private prison” for traumatized kids.

Antar Davidson made worrying revelations on MSNBC, while speaking about the conditions in which children, who are forced to leave their families, all thanks to President Donald Trump and his administration, are made to live. According to the former employee, the conditions at the centers were inhumane, to say the least.

The terrible crackdown on immigrants by ripping families apart and housing children into questionable detention centers continues, after the Trump administration announced the draconian measure that will prosecute members of immigrant families who enter the United States illegally.

When host Chris Hayles asked Davidson if the distressed children received any mental health care, the 32-year-old said that understaffing and language barriers were major hurdles in the process.

“These kids were ripped from their parents and did not understand what was going on. The case that really broke the camel’s back for me, was the Brazilian kids. There was no one speaking to them in Portuguese. So they hardly even understood and they didn’t — nothing was ever explained to them well either,” Davidson said.

When asked about how the facility dealt with minors who were 4 or 5 years of age, the former employee revealed the conditions at the facilities were unsatisfactory. "We received one week of training, and now these kids are extremely traumatized," he said.

According to Davidson, the children were really emotional after being separated from their families and the sparse, untrained, exhausted staff contributed to the problems too.

"As much as the children are suffering, the workers are suffering. They're kept in temporary positions. ... The people, at the end of the day, when they have to put these kids to sleep, have already worked an eight-hour shift, are oftentimes asked to stay overtime, and exhausted. And on top of that, these kids are extremely traumatized. They're running up and down the halls, screaming, crying for their moms, throwing chairs,” he continued.

He said the CEO’s were minting taxpayer’s money while the detention centers for kids were nothing short of being private prisons.

“The CEO and his wife clear more than $1 million a year in mostly federal tax money. And they basically undercut the services. So it's a basic private-prison model, in the guise of this shelter.”

