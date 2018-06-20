GOP Strategist Announces He's Leaving The Party Of 'Feckless Cowards'

A former Republican strategist is tired of the party of Abraham Lincoln becoming the Trump Party. On Twitter, he announced he was going blue.

People are already calling Steve Schmidt a RINO. pic.twitter.com/OEcTUtwbpY — Ahmad Childress (@AhmadChildress) June 20, 2018

Many of President Donald Trump’s critics are Republicans themselves. But for at least one of them, the GOP has run its course.

Using Twitter, Republican strategist Steve Schmidt announced he will be voting blue only, ditching the Republican Party for good.

Read More Censorship? Veteran Cartoonist Critical Of Trump Fired

During his very public rant, Schmidt celebrated the old GOP. A party that is no longer relevant, he explained.

Schmidt emphasized how Republicans once put an end to slavery, but now the GOP represents the antithesis of what it stood for in its inception.

Over 29 years ago, he tweeted, he “registered to vote and became a member of The Republican Party which was founded in 1854 to oppose slavery and stand for the dignity of human life.”

Explaining that the party had become indefensible, he told his followers he no longer recognized his former home.

“Today I renounce my membership in the Republican Party. It is fully the party of Trump,” he added.

29 years and nine months ago I registered to vote and became a member of The Republican Party which was founded in 1854 to oppose slavery and stand for the dignity of human life. Today I renounce my membership in the Republican Party. It is fully the party of Trump. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018

Referencing the Trump administration’s decision to separate families at the border, Schmidt equated the policy to slavery.

“This child separation policy is connected to the worst abuse of humanity in our history,” he wrote. “It is connected by the same evil that separated families during slavery and dislocated tribes and broke up Native American families. It is immoral and must be repudiated. Our country is in trouble. Our politics are badly broken.”

The former aide to Sen. John McCain and a current MSNBC analyst, Schmidt called for voters to turn their back to the GOP and to fill Congress with Democrats again in the coming midterm elections.

“I do not say this as an advocate of a progressive agenda. I say it as someone who retains belief in DEMOCRACY and decency,” he explained.

It is corrupt, indecent and immoral. With the exception of a few Governors like Baker, Hogan and Kasich it is filled with feckless cowards who disgrace and dishonor the legacies of the party’s greatest leaders. This child separation policy is connected to the worst abuses of — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018

Humanity in our history. It is connected by the same evil that separated families during slavery and dislocated tribes and broke up Native American families. It is immoral and must be repudiated. Our country is in trouble. Our politics are badly broken. The first step to a — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018

Season of renewal in our land is the absolute and utter repudiation of Trump and his vile enablers in the 2018 election by electing Democratic majorities. I do not say this as an advocate of a progressive agenda. I say it as someone who retains belief in DEMOCRACY and decency. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018

Aside from criticizing the party because of its dedication to Trump, Schmidt also did not mince words when talking about other Republican leaders who have done nothing to stop the Trump phenomenon. He also did not back down from calling the GOP a party of immorality that allows the government to establish “internment camps for babies.”

On Ronald Reagan’s grave are these words. “ I know in my heart that man is good. That what is right will always eventually triumph and there is purpose and worth to each and every life.” He would be ashamed of McConnell and Ryan and all the rest while this corrupt government — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018

Establishes internment camps for babies. Everyone of these complicit leaders will carry this shame through history. There legacies will be ones of well earned ignominy. They have disgraced their country and brought dishonor to the Party of Lincoln. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018

While the former Republican called the party a “danger to our democracy and values,” he is far from the only public personality who has left the GOP for the Democratic Party.

In March, former Republican Rep. Charles Djou announced he was leaving the GOP. He also mentioned Trump’s immigration policies as a reason, calling them “hostile.”

In Oct. 2017, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough also announced he was leaving the GOP and was ready to register as an independent.

More recently, Former House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, said the GOP was no longer the Republican Party.

“There is no Republican Party. There’s a Trump party. The Republican Party is kinda taking a nap somewhere," he said.

On Twitter, some Republican users refused to stand with the former GOP strategist.

It's time RINOs like Schmidt were shown the door. What about this president's policies is not conservative? He's FAR more conservative than McCain, the campaign Schmidt worked on. This is sour grapes from the establishment RINOs. https://t.co/NagFkFYF2W — Phil Valentine (@ValentineShow) June 20, 2018

With Steve Schmidt joining others I respect in leaving the GOP, I thought I'd re-up this from March on why I'm still a Republican.

"So for now...I’m choosing not to leave. I’m choosing not to accept the Trumpification of the GOP as an irreversible fact."https://t.co/AXQ2lYVChU — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 20, 2018

It’s clear that the GOP will have a lot of soul-searching to do before it can be taken seriously again after Trump no longer occupies the White House. With so many key figures leaving the party and complaining about its blind support of Trump now, they might want to start rethinking their next steps sooner rather than later.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters, Toya Sarno Jordan