GOP Strategist Announces He's Leaving The Party Of 'Feckless Cowards'

Alice Salles
A former Republican strategist is tired of the party of Abraham Lincoln becoming the Trump Party. On Twitter, he announced he was going blue.

 

Many of President Donald Trump’s critics are Republicans themselves. But for at least one of them, the GOP has run its course.

Using Twitter, Republican strategist Steve Schmidt announced he will be voting blue only, ditching the Republican Party for good.

During his very public rant, Schmidt celebrated the old GOP. A party that is no longer relevant, he explained.

Schmidt emphasized how Republicans once put an end to slavery, but now the GOP represents the antithesis of what it stood for in its inception.

Over 29 years ago, he tweeted, he “registered to vote and became a member of The Republican Party which was founded in 1854 to oppose slavery and stand for the dignity of human life.”

Explaining that the party had become indefensible, he told his followers he no longer recognized his former home.

“Today I renounce my membership in the Republican Party. It is fully the party of Trump,” he added.

 

 

Referencing the Trump administration’s decision to separate families at the border, Schmidt equated the policy to slavery.

“This child separation policy is connected to the worst abuse of humanity in our history,” he wrote. “It is connected by the same evil that separated families during slavery and dislocated tribes and broke up Native American families. It is immoral and must be repudiated. Our country is in trouble. Our politics are badly broken.”

The former aide to Sen. John McCain and a current MSNBC analyst, Schmidt called for voters to turn their back to the GOP and to fill Congress with Democrats again in the coming midterm elections.

“I do not say this as an advocate of a progressive agenda. I say it as someone who retains belief in DEMOCRACY and decency,” he explained.

 

 

 

 

Aside from criticizing the party because of its dedication to Trump, Schmidt also did not mince words when talking about other Republican leaders who have done nothing to stop the Trump phenomenon. He also did not back down from calling the GOP a party of immorality that allows the government to establish “internment camps for babies.”

 

 

 

 

While the former Republican called the party a “danger to our democracy and values,” he is far from the only public personality who has left the GOP for the Democratic Party.

In March, former Republican Rep. Charles Djou announced he was leaving the GOP. He also mentioned Trump’s immigration policies as a reason, calling them “hostile.”

In Oct. 2017, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough also announced he was leaving the GOP and was ready to register as an independent.

More recently, Former House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, said the GOP was no longer the Republican Party.

“There is no Republican Party. There’s a Trump party. The Republican Party is kinda taking a nap somewhere," he said.

On Twitter, some Republican users refused to stand with the former GOP strategist.

 

 

 

 

It’s clear that the GOP will have a lot of soul-searching to do before it can be taken seriously again after Trump no longer occupies the White House. With so many key figures leaving the party and complaining about its blind support of Trump now, they might want to start rethinking their next steps sooner rather than later.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters, Toya Sarno Jordan

