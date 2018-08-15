Former ICE Agent Accused Of Rape And Sexual Assault Of 2 Women

An ICE agent allegedly attempted to rape a woman and then raped another woman – twice –the same year. He reportedly silenced both victims by using his position as a law enforcement agent.

A former special agent with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been accused of sexually assaulting two women while telling them the police would not respond to the crime report because of his position.

John Jacobs Olivas, who joined the agency in 2007 and resigned in 2015 after spending six years as a special agent, was recently taken into custody and arraigned in a federal court.

The 43-year-old defendant, who was indicted on three counts of depriving the victims of their constitutional rights under color of law, pleaded not guilty. It’s important to mention the charges placed against Olivas carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to the prosecutors, the allegations involve three encounters — two rapes and an attempted rape. In January 2012, Olivas allegedly attempted to rape a woman and then twice raped another woman in September and November of the same year. He was working as a special agent at the time.

It remained unclear exactly how or when Olivas met the women, but he was reportedly involved in a relationship with both of them.

“These were not people under investigation, for any reason,” said Thom Mrozek, a spokesman with the U.S. attorney’s office.

In both cases, the agent allegedly told women that police wouldn’t take any actions against their complaints because of his law enforcement position, according to federal court records.

Olivas was reportedly released on $50,000 bond. His trial has been scheduled for October.

The case in question is yet another example of blatant abuse of power by the law enforcement agent who, while in possession of federally issued badge, went out for his predatory pursuits.

Although it is not the first time an ICE agent has come under scrutiny for their wrongdoings, what’s noteworthy is how they are able to get away with it without any sort of accountability.

The fact Olivas left the agency by his own choice and was able to silence the victims by using the protection of his rank, goes to show how law enforcement officials could exploit their positions without any sort of fear of being answerable for their misdeeds.

Banner Image Credits: Getty Images