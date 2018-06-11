Dennis Rodman Bursts Into Tears While Discussing Trump-Kim Summit

“I'm so happy just to be here, man, and see the whole world get as emotional as I did. Donald Trump should take a lot of credit because he went out of the box.”

This is the most lit timeline



We got Dennis Rodman discussing North Korean foreign policy while crying live on CNN pic.twitter.com/6SII9clbjx — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 12, 2018

As President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un came together for a highly anticipated summit, excitement and expectations flared throughout.

But to a former NBA star, the meeting that has been largely described as the biggest diplomatic breakthrough, was more of an emotional moment between two of his favorite leaders.

In a bizarre interview with CNN host Chris Cuomo, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat and openly wiping away tears from his eyes, Dennis Rodman appeared to overcome with emotions as he responded to the meeting between the two mercurial world leaders.

"We have really put ourselves on the line to reach out to North Korea and they have been so gracious to me, my family and the United States. So let's make this happen. If Trump can pull this off, more power to him," said the American basketball player, periodically dabbing his nose with a tissue.

Rodman, who has visited North Korea several times since 2013 and has made headlines for his friendship with the hermit kingdom's leader, described how he had always wanted to bridge the differences.

"Once I got familiar with the culture and situation, I felt like I was at home," he said, referring to his previous trips to the country.

Rodman became particularly emotional when he talked about the backlash he received when he returned from his controversial journey to meet the leader of the isolated nation back in 2013.

“When I went back home, I got so many death threats,” Rodman cried. “When I came home, I couldn’t even go home. I had to hide out for 30 days. But I kept my head up high, brother. I knew things were going to change.”

He went on to describe Un, a despot, as a “good friend” and said he could "understands bits and pieces" of English.

"I think people understand that Kim Jong Un is not a dumb man," Rodman continued. "He's trying to protect his people, his honor, and everything that has to do with his country."

"This guy wants to be around the world," he added. "He wants to come to America and enjoy his life. He wants his people to enjoy this life.”

During his 20-minutes interview, the former Chicago Bulls star refrained from talking about the politics of the situation and sang praises for both the leaders.

"I don't want to see that, I want to see it go away... I want to see us get along. Have a smile, have a glass of iced tea. I don't want to worry about the war stuff, I don't know anything about that," he said.

"I'm out of it. I'm so happy just to be here, man, and see the whole world get as emotional as I did. Donald Trump should take a lot of credit because he went out of the box," Rodman added.

The former NBA’s player impassioned interview took place moments after Trump and Un shook hands and smiled as they started a historic summit just months trading insults and threats of nuclear war.

Though prior to the momentous meeting, there were speculations Rodman might play some sort of role in the negotiations at the Trump-Kim summit, the POTUS said last week he is “nice guy” but was not invited to an official event.

However, considering how the American basketball player previously said he deserved the esteemed award for his mission to “break the ice between the two hostile countries” and suggested his “friendship” was what was keeping the world from World War III, he must have really wanted to sit between the two leaders during the summit.

Nevertheless, Rodman appeared extremely optimistic and thrilled about the outcome of the meeting.

He also claimed a member of White House had called and thanked him for his role in the North Korea talks.

“Donald Trump is so proud of you. He thanks you a lot,” Rodman quoted the unidentified staffer.

"Let's just hope for the best. We don't need a miracle, we just need the doors to be open and make this place a better world, baby, that's it," he added.

Rodman’s tearful interview quickly drew widespread attention and not many online users were touched by the picture he painted of the relationship between the two leaders who have been openly hostile to one another.

In fact, many commentators accused him of putting up a show and made jokes on how absurd his reaction was.

I just listened to Dennis Rodman speak for 10 minutes on the #TrumpKimSummit. Why do I feel like I just ran a marathon backwards? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 12, 2018

Dennis Rodman wearing a MAGA hat on CNN tonight thanking Phil Jackson for standing by him while he defends Kim Jong Un clearly qualifies The Worm to be in Trump's cabinet. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) June 12, 2018

Dennis Rodman, standing in Singapore, talking live on CNN, just shouted out to Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam in thanks for his support in Rodman's North Korean diplomacy efforts.



I'm tripping balls, aren't I? — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) June 12, 2018

I’m watching Dennis Rodman as the pivotal figure in this historic summit. Can’t make it up. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) June 12, 2018

Why are former reality show contestants discussing foreign policy in Singapore? Why is Dennis Rodman crying on TV in a maga hat? What a friggin' joke we are. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 12, 2018

