Former Supreme Court Justice Says We Should Repeal Second Amendment

John Paul Stevens, who left the Court in 2010, said it was time to heed the actions of protesters this past weekend, and pass changes to the Second Amendment.

In an op-ed he penned for the New York Times, former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has come out decidedly against the Second Amendment, advocating for its repeal.

In making his case, Stevens explained that he was inspired by the March For Our Lives protests that occurred this past weekend. “These demonstrations demand our respect,” Stevens wrote in his piece published Tuesday. “They reveal the broad public support for legislation to minimize the risk of mass killings of schoolchildren and others in our society.”

Stevens recognized in his opinion piece that gun reforms — like banning semi-automatic weapons and raising the age to purchase guns, among others — deserve to be enacted. “But the demonstrators should seek more effective and more lasting reform,” he added. “They should demand a repeal of the Second Amendment.”

Stevens’s call for the repeal comes from a very measured study of the evolution of the amendment, recognizing that it was never intended to be an individual right until very recently in 2008, in a decision titled District of Columbia v. Heller.

“That decision — which I remain convinced was a wrong and certainly was debatable — has provided the NRA with a propaganda weapon of immense power,” the former justice wrote.

Stevens was appointed by Republican President Gerald Ford in 1975, and retired from the High Court in 2010, two years after the Heller decision. His career, lasting for 35 years in total, is the third longest tenure of any justice.

Repeal of the Second Amendment wouldn’t come easy. But if nothing else, Stevens’s op-ed brings forth the conversation of how important the supposed unlimited right to own weaponry capable of mass murder really is.

His opinion should be given considerable weight, considering how sound his legal mind is and the number of years he spent on the bench. He’s absolutely right in stating the Heller decision was wrongly decided, and also correct in suggesting a remedy must come in order to fix the mistakes of that case.